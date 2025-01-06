As celebrities vied for a spot on the 2025 Golden Globes best dressed list, Hailey Bieber's only competition for the day's top street style look was herself. Her Jan. 5 outfit for a Pilates session with best friend Lori Harvey came accessorized with the sold-out Saint Laurent bag fashion girls have been trying to get their hands on for months.

Bieber carried Saint Laurent's Le 5 À 7 Bea tote, a leopard print bag with laptop-friendly dimensions and a $5,100 price tag. The style, crafted from pony hair and set with a golden YSL logo on the side, is also a favorite of Laura Harrier, Rihanna, and Kate Moss. It practically flew off shelves when Saint Laurent first released it in the fall of 2024. The Rhode Beauty founder was one of the lucky few to snag one, toting it for the first time last October with a spotted coat by Toteme and red Adidas sneakers.

Hailey Bieber left her Pilates class on Sunday, Jan. 5 in a black leather jacket and a highly sought-after Saint Laurent bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea $5,100 at Saint Laurent

Bieber's Saint Laurent tote bag could function for work or for Jack Blues Bieber's essentials—it's that spacious. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber has rotated through an impressive roster of It-bags-turned-diaper-bags since becoming a mom to Jack Blues Bieber last summer. She's shown off a Goyard tote bag refashioned as a carrier for bottles and self-care essentials; she's also toted Toteme suede bags and Saint Laurent's Sac Du Jour duffle.

Saint Laurent's leopard print bag still generates a wait-list notification on-site, but the way Bieber styled it will make anyone wish for an instant restock. Her easy Sunday morning approach included a leather trench coat, black yoga pants, and The Row's $820 ballet flats. (Those shoes are also in hot demand among A-listers; Bieber's best friend Kendall Jenner's extensive Row archive also includes a pair.)

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather $820 at The Row

Bieber's trip to the Pilates studio was as much about wear-testing her Rhode products as breaking in her Saint Laurent bag. On her way out of class, she was also spotted with her trusty Rhode lip tint phone case in hand, filled with a tube of the Espresso treatment.

Rhode The Fall Duos Toasted Teddy + Espresso $42 at Rhode

So Bieber isn't her only street style competition. She's also her own best advertiser. I, for one, am signing up for both the Rhode and Saint Laurent waiting lists.

