Hailey Bieber Shows Off the Sold-Out Saint Laurent Bag Every Fashion Girl Wants With a Leather Trench and $820 Ballet Flats by The Row
She carried it to Pilates. (Where else?)
As celebrities vied for a spot on the 2025 Golden Globes best dressed list, Hailey Bieber's only competition for the day's top street style look was herself. Her Jan. 5 outfit for a Pilates session with best friend Lori Harvey came accessorized with the sold-out Saint Laurent bag fashion girls have been trying to get their hands on for months.
Bieber carried Saint Laurent's Le 5 À 7 Bea tote, a leopard print bag with laptop-friendly dimensions and a $5,100 price tag. The style, crafted from pony hair and set with a golden YSL logo on the side, is also a favorite of Laura Harrier, Rihanna, and Kate Moss. It practically flew off shelves when Saint Laurent first released it in the fall of 2024. The Rhode Beauty founder was one of the lucky few to snag one, toting it for the first time last October with a spotted coat by Toteme and red Adidas sneakers.
Bieber has rotated through an impressive roster of It-bags-turned-diaper-bags since becoming a mom to Jack Blues Bieber last summer. She's shown off a Goyard tote bag refashioned as a carrier for bottles and self-care essentials; she's also toted Toteme suede bags and Saint Laurent's Sac Du Jour duffle.
Saint Laurent's leopard print bag still generates a wait-list notification on-site, but the way Bieber styled it will make anyone wish for an instant restock. Her easy Sunday morning approach included a leather trench coat, black yoga pants, and The Row's $820 ballet flats. (Those shoes are also in hot demand among A-listers; Bieber's best friend Kendall Jenner's extensive Row archive also includes a pair.)
Bieber's trip to the Pilates studio was as much about wear-testing her Rhode products as breaking in her Saint Laurent bag. On her way out of class, she was also spotted with her trusty Rhode lip tint phone case in hand, filled with a tube of the Espresso treatment.
So Bieber isn't her only street style competition. She's also her own best advertiser. I, for one, am signing up for both the Rhode and Saint Laurent waiting lists.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
