Kendall Jenner Nails Millionaire Dressing With a Surprisingly Casual, $7,180 Outfit From The Row

Naturally, you can buy everything she's wearing for a fraction of the price.

Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California wearing a red half-zip sweater and black jeans
Kelsey Stiegman
If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that the true secret to dressing like you're rich is not dressing like you're rich. Nondescript basics with impeccable silhouettes are the key to looking like a millionaire—even if you're more of a hundreds-aire.

Kendall Jenner has shown off this method time and again, thanks to her signature gorpcore style (haven't heard that one in a while, have you?). Though her siblings love to flaunt their wealth via brand logos and one-of-a-kind vintage Versace couture, Jenner has understated, expensive-looking style down to an art.

On Jan. 5, everyone's favorite rich girl popped out in Los Angeles wearing what, at first glance, would appear to be a low-key 'fit. She wore a half-zip, cherry red sweater (cashmere, of course) with a simple pair of dark-wash jeans. Her accessories were likewise subdued, with the model choosing classic styles made of black leather. On her shoulder hung a '90s-style shoulder bag, while a pair of elegant loafers sat on her feet.

Halvar Cashmere Polo Sweater
The Row Halvar Cashmere Polo Sweater

Berty Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The Row Berty Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Though her look was simple as simple could be, it would cost most of us our life savings. Every single piece was from rich-girl-favorite brand The Row and almost all cost over $1,000. (Her shoes were the only exception, coming in $10 short at $990.) In total, Jenner's whole outfit costs a whopping $7,180—which is more than my first car.

Canal Leather Slip-On Loafers
The Row Canal Leather Slip-On Loafers

the row bag
The Row Nuance Hobo Bag

With modeling contracts and a tequila company to her name, Jenner can of course afford the finest cashmere and denim fashion has to offer. As for the rest of us? We can emulate rich-looking style for a fraction of the price.

Shop Rich-Girl Basics Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Chunky-Knit Half-Zip Sweater
H&M Chunky-Knit Half-Zip Sweater

The Day Loafer
Everlane The Day Loafer

Barrel Leg Jeans
Gu Barrel Leg Jeans

Black Sarah Shoulder Bag
A.P.C. Black Sarah Shoulder Bag

