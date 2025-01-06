Kendall Jenner Nails Millionaire Dressing With a Surprisingly Casual, $7,180 Outfit From The Row
Naturally, you can buy everything she's wearing for a fraction of the price.
If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that the true secret to dressing like you're rich is not dressing like you're rich. Nondescript basics with impeccable silhouettes are the key to looking like a millionaire—even if you're more of a hundreds-aire.
Kendall Jenner has shown off this method time and again, thanks to her signature gorpcore style (haven't heard that one in a while, have you?). Though her siblings love to flaunt their wealth via brand logos and one-of-a-kind vintage Versace couture, Jenner has understated, expensive-looking style down to an art.
On Jan. 5, everyone's favorite rich girl popped out in Los Angeles wearing what, at first glance, would appear to be a low-key 'fit. She wore a half-zip, cherry red sweater (cashmere, of course) with a simple pair of dark-wash jeans. Her accessories were likewise subdued, with the model choosing classic styles made of black leather. On her shoulder hung a '90s-style shoulder bag, while a pair of elegant loafers sat on her feet.
Though her look was simple as simple could be, it would cost most of us our life savings. Every single piece was from rich-girl-favorite brand The Row and almost all cost over $1,000. (Her shoes were the only exception, coming in $10 short at $990.) In total, Jenner's whole outfit costs a whopping $7,180—which is more than my first car.
With modeling contracts and a tequila company to her name, Jenner can of course afford the finest cashmere and denim fashion has to offer. As for the rest of us? We can emulate rich-looking style for a fraction of the price.
Shop Rich-Girl Basics Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
