If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that the true secret to dressing like you're rich is not dressing like you're rich. Nondescript basics with impeccable silhouettes are the key to looking like a millionaire—even if you're more of a hundreds-aire.

Kendall Jenner has shown off this method time and again, thanks to her signature gorpcore style (haven't heard that one in a while, have you?). Though her siblings love to flaunt their wealth via brand logos and one-of-a-kind vintage Versace couture, Jenner has understated, expensive-looking style down to an art.

On Jan. 5, everyone's favorite rich girl popped out in Los Angeles wearing what, at first glance, would appear to be a low-key 'fit. She wore a half-zip, cherry red sweater (cashmere, of course) with a simple pair of dark-wash jeans. Her accessories were likewise subdued, with the model choosing classic styles made of black leather. On her shoulder hung a '90s-style shoulder bag, while a pair of elegant loafers sat on her feet.

Kendall Jenner wears The Row from head to toe, while out in LA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her look was simple as simple could be, it would cost most of us our life savings. Every single piece was from rich-girl-favorite brand The Row and almost all cost over $1,000. (Her shoes were the only exception, coming in $10 short at $990.) In total, Jenner's whole outfit costs a whopping $7,180—which is more than my first car.

She chose a crimson sweater and dark-wash jeans with simple leather accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With modeling contracts and a tequila company to her name, Jenner can of course afford the finest cashmere and denim fashion has to offer. As for the rest of us? We can emulate rich-looking style for a fraction of the price.

Shop Rich-Girl Basics Inspired by Kendall Jenner

