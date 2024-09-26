Hailey Bieber knows God gave us eyes for a reason, and that reason is serving looks. Perhaps that's why she and her pop star husband Justin Bieber are always styled to the max when they go to church. But I have to say, the Rhode Beauty founder—who gave birth to son Jack Blues Bieber only a month ago—truly outdid herself with her latest worship 'fit. On her way out of a late church service in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, Mrs. Bieber was captured taking a walk on the wild side in a leopard-on-leopard look likely inspired by the denim-on-denim trend.

Like all great outfits, this one is built around a stunning coat: a single-breasted, leopard-printed calf leather coat with a pony-hair effect from minimalist brand Toteme. Finally, a leopard print jacket that isn't made of fluffy faux fur. Leopard print calf hair also covers the exterior of Bieber's Saint Laurent Bea tote bag, a style so good she bought it in black leather, too.

Hailey Bieber heads into church wearing a leopard print tuxedo (Image credit: Backgrid)

Underneath her leopard statement pieces, Bieber kept the rest of her look simple with a black T-shirt, '90s-inspired black oval sunglasses, dark wash jeans, and cherry red Adidas Sambas from the brand's sold-out collaboration with Oyster Holdings. You can still find a pair—for a price—on StockX, but a standard pair of red and white-striped Sambas would replicate the look quite nicely.

To finish the look, Bieber pulled her hair away from her face with a leopard print claw clip. Her nails, meanwhile, were painted a juicy blackberry shade from OPI called "Midnight Mantra" in a possible nod to her newborn son's middle name.

A closer look at Mrs. Bieber's leopard-on-leopard outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The outing marks the second time Bieber has worn leopard print with a pop of cherry red in less than a month. For a moms-only dinner date with Kylie Jenner that marked her first public sighting since giving birth, the beauty mogul went pantsless in an oversized Prada barn jacket, punchy red Jil Sander ballet flats, and a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag. Consider it just another sign that leopard print is poised for a comeback in fall 2024, along with ringing runway endorsements from the likes of Prada, Celine, and Oscar de la Renta. Personally, I'd love to see Bieber really commit to the trend and wear her leopard print coat as a matching set with Toteme's coordinating leopard skirt.

