Hailey Bieber Takes Her Leopard-on-Leopard Outfit to Church With Cherry Red Adidas Sneakers
The Rhode Beauty founder just invented my new favorite fall trend.
Hailey Bieber knows God gave us eyes for a reason, and that reason is serving looks. Perhaps that's why she and her pop star husband Justin Bieber are always styled to the max when they go to church. But I have to say, the Rhode Beauty founder—who gave birth to son Jack Blues Bieber only a month ago—truly outdid herself with her latest worship 'fit. On her way out of a late church service in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, Mrs. Bieber was captured taking a walk on the wild side in a leopard-on-leopard look likely inspired by the denim-on-denim trend.
Like all great outfits, this one is built around a stunning coat: a single-breasted, leopard-printed calf leather coat with a pony-hair effect from minimalist brand Toteme. Finally, a leopard print jacket that isn't made of fluffy faux fur. Leopard print calf hair also covers the exterior of Bieber's Saint Laurent Bea tote bag, a style so good she bought it in black leather, too.
Underneath her leopard statement pieces, Bieber kept the rest of her look simple with a black T-shirt, '90s-inspired black oval sunglasses, dark wash jeans, and cherry red Adidas Sambas from the brand's sold-out collaboration with Oyster Holdings. You can still find a pair—for a price—on StockX, but a standard pair of red and white-striped Sambas would replicate the look quite nicely.
To finish the look, Bieber pulled her hair away from her face with a leopard print claw clip. Her nails, meanwhile, were painted a juicy blackberry shade from OPI called "Midnight Mantra" in a possible nod to her newborn son's middle name.
The outing marks the second time Bieber has worn leopard print with a pop of cherry red in less than a month. For a moms-only dinner date with Kylie Jenner that marked her first public sighting since giving birth, the beauty mogul went pantsless in an oversized Prada barn jacket, punchy red Jil Sander ballet flats, and a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag. Consider it just another sign that leopard print is poised for a comeback in fall 2024, along with ringing runway endorsements from the likes of Prada, Celine, and Oscar de la Renta. Personally, I'd love to see Bieber really commit to the trend and wear her leopard print coat as a matching set with Toteme's coordinating leopard skirt.
Shop Leopard-on-Leopard Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
