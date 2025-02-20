Heaven Mayhem’s Brand New Sunglasses Line Will Be Every Celebrities’ Go-to Spring Accessory
The entire collection will be available to shop on February 27.
Get ready: Heaven Mayhem, the brand behind a range of affordable, celebrity-adored jewelry, just dropped news of its expansion into eyewear. Warm weather might still be a ways away here on the East Coast, but I can guarantee that these sunnies will be spotted on every A-lister you follow on social media as soon as the sun comes out.
Over a year in the making, it was important for Pia Mance, the label's creative director, to get the It-girl-approved collection right. “I personally wore-tested them to ensure the perfect fit, feel, and shade,” she exclusively tells Marie Claire. "We set the goal that 2025 would be the year we establish ourselves as the go-to destination for accessories—and sunglasses, for me, are absolutely essential."
The resulting four-piece drop consists of the Vittoria—a chocolate brown ‘70s-inspired brown aviator-style, the Margaux, a slender oval-shaped silhouette that Mance considers to be the perfect “everyday, chic pair of sunglasses”—and two iterations of the Sloane in both a clear and black-tinted lens design.
“Sunglasses have always been an essential part of my everyday life, making them a natural extension to the ‘accessories family’ here at Heaven Mayhem,” she explains. “I never leave the house without them.”
Heaven Mayhem dropped two campaigns to accompany the launch. Mance jetted to Paris to style the frames for the shoot with glamorous fur coats, tapping into the loud luxury trend that has slowly but surely replaced its "quiet" counterpart.
She also tapped her chic friends to model the lenses in a paparazzi-style New York Fashion Week shoot. It’s not hard to picture any of the silhouettes on Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid—both stars have been fans of the brand since it launched in 2022.
The entire collection will officially be available to shop on February 27 on Heaven Mayhem's website. Until then, mark your calendars and have your credit cards at the ready—these are bound to sell out fast.
