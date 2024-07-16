With Hailey Bieber's maternity style era now in full effect, she's been taking her everyday looks to new heights, switching up her casual 'fits in the most subtle of ways. In her latest sighting, Bieber spruced up one of her trusty outfit formulas with '80s jewelry trend currently taking over fashion.

On Monday, July 15, Hailey Bieber was photographed heading to dinner at Nobu Malibu. Despite the West Coast summer heat, she tapped her personal style's signature layering for the occasion. Her outfit featured a plain white T-shirt and low-rise, straight-leg jeans to accentuate her growing baby bump.

She also wore a sleek, oversized black leather jacket and black mesh slingback kitten heels by Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber headed to Nobu Malibu wearing her trusty outfit formula: a white tee, a black leather blazer, and blue jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Denim Jeans $228 at Revolve

Saint Laurent Oxalis Leather Mesh Slingback Pumps $1,050 at Neiman Marcus

Bieber always relies on statement accessories to pull her look together. The Rhode founder was seen carrying an ultra-maxi, checkered Bottega Veneta tote bag on her shoulder, along with tiny black sunglasses and a matching claw clip hanging from her waist. Her brunette hair was twisted into a high bun to reveal the bold highlight of her outfit: a pair of chunky, criss-cross earrings nodding to the '80s jewelry trend.

Hailey Bieber added a pair of chunky gold '80s-inspired earrings to elevate her signature street-style look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber isn't new to the elaborate jewelry game—if not anything, she has long been a fan of anything vintage, chunky, and preferably gold, especially when it comes to earrings. On most days, she is often seen in a pair of oversized gold hoops.

After an era of dainty and minimal accessories, A-listers have been tapping into the re-emerging '80s-inspired earrings trend, proving that the "the bigger and bolder, the better." Aside from Bieber, stars from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Adele have tapped into the supersized silhouette as a staple on the red carpet and street style to even—in Adele's '80s jewelry case—sporting events.

Since announcing her pregnancy with her husband, Justin Bieber, in a joint Instagram post in May, Hailey Bieber has otherwise turned her maternity style into a must-watch moment in its own right. Taking cues from stars like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, Bieber has worn everything from lace catsuits to belly-baring mesh shirts, crop tops, and more.

Hailey Bieber is never not seen with a pair of oversized gold earrings in her everyday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's recent sighting follows a summer carousel she posted on her Instagram. The Rhode founder's update featured her outfits from the season, including sporty jerseys and farmers market nails.

In between vacationing to Tokyo and launching new Rhode blush for her brand, Hailey Bieber has been keeping things easy as her baby's arrival approaches. Lately, the couple has been "spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular," Entertainment Tonight reported. "They've been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time."

Shop the '80s Jewelry Trend, Inspired by Hailey Bieber

8 Other Reasons Circle Wrap Earrings $40 at Revolve

Alexa Leigh Boucles D'oreilles Twist Earrings $115 at Revolve