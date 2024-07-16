Hailey Bieber Puts a Casual Spin on the Glamorous '80s Jewelry Trend Revival
The bigger and bolder, the better.
With Hailey Bieber's maternity style era now in full effect, she's been taking her everyday looks to new heights, switching up her casual 'fits in the most subtle of ways. In her latest sighting, Bieber spruced up one of her trusty outfit formulas with '80s jewelry trend currently taking over fashion.
On Monday, July 15, Hailey Bieber was photographed heading to dinner at Nobu Malibu. Despite the West Coast summer heat, she tapped her personal style's signature layering for the occasion. Her outfit featured a plain white T-shirt and low-rise, straight-leg jeans to accentuate her growing baby bump.
She also wore a sleek, oversized black leather jacket and black mesh slingback kitten heels by Saint Laurent.
Bieber always relies on statement accessories to pull her look together. The Rhode founder was seen carrying an ultra-maxi, checkered Bottega Veneta tote bag on her shoulder, along with tiny black sunglasses and a matching claw clip hanging from her waist. Her brunette hair was twisted into a high bun to reveal the bold highlight of her outfit: a pair of chunky, criss-cross earrings nodding to the '80s jewelry trend.
Bieber isn't new to the elaborate jewelry game—if not anything, she has long been a fan of anything vintage, chunky, and preferably gold, especially when it comes to earrings. On most days, she is often seen in a pair of oversized gold hoops.
After an era of dainty and minimal accessories, A-listers have been tapping into the re-emerging '80s-inspired earrings trend, proving that the "the bigger and bolder, the better." Aside from Bieber, stars from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Adele have tapped into the supersized silhouette as a staple on the red carpet and street style to even—in Adele's '80s jewelry case—sporting events.
Since announcing her pregnancy with her husband, Justin Bieber, in a joint Instagram post in May, Hailey Bieber has otherwise turned her maternity style into a must-watch moment in its own right. Taking cues from stars like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, Bieber has worn everything from lace catsuits to belly-baring mesh shirts, crop tops, and more.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Bieber's recent sighting follows a summer carousel she posted on her Instagram. The Rhode founder's update featured her outfits from the season, including sporty jerseys and farmers market nails.
In between vacationing to Tokyo and launching new Rhode blush for her brand, Hailey Bieber has been keeping things easy as her baby's arrival approaches. Lately, the couple has been "spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular," Entertainment Tonight reported. "They've been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time."
Shop the '80s Jewelry Trend, Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Today Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding Anniversary, and They’re “Focusing on Loved Ones” During Their Time Apart
The two are “trying to be as amicable as possible” right now.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Common Hints at Potential Engagement to Jennifer Hudson
Don't hold your breath, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Layers the Drop-Waist Dress Trend Over a Plaid Corset for a Double Date
She worked in one of her favorite 'Eras Tour' designers.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi and Bella Hadid Style the Horse Girl Trend Two Different Ways on the Same Day
This trend is big enough for the two of them.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Demonstrates How to Wear Black and Navy Together, the Understatedly Chic Way
Following her lead takes just three easy essentials.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Elevates the Capri Pants Trend With a Dreamy White Top and Coach Bag
The model dressed up the classic pants like only she can.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Two Rare Hermès Bags to Her Hamptons Vacation Wardrobe
She packed her most elite purses on vacation.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Wears a Royal-Approved, Purple Safiyaa Dress During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance
Kate Middleton appeared alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kaia Gerber Delivers a Timeless Summer Outfit Formula in a Dreamy LBD and Ballet Flats
She paired it with her all-time favorite flats.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Borrows Ryan Reynolds's Floral Shirt—and Styles It With $1,102 Versace Heels
And pairs it with $1,102 Versace heels.
By Halie LeSavage Published