Bella Hadid is never not gunning for best sister ever status. It's always been evident to me from interviews and tender birthday tributes that she and Gigi Hadid remain incredibly close, even though they no longer live in the same state.

On Feb. 5, though, the 28-year-old pulled off her greatest coup yet: selling out a sweater from Guest in Residence—her big sister's knitwear brand—in less than a day. In a self-taped clip shared to Instagram, the model demonstrated her fragrance brand's hydrating, oil-based formula in a pale gray staple piece from the cashmere-centric line. Dubbed the Cloud Wool-Blend Crewneck Cardigan, the winter-friendly style stands apart from the label's lighter weight options with a chunky mixed cable-knit pattern, blouse-y cocoon fit, and oversize buttons. The exact stone colorway she was sporting instantly disappeared from shelves following her post. But just between us, the cream-colored version is still available and currently on sale.

Bella Hadid wears a Guest in Residence gray cable-knit crewneck cardigan. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Guest in Residence Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater $231 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Of course, that's not the first or only time Bella has shown love to the line. In late January, the model layered up in quilted black cashmere puffer jacket from Guest in Residence for a casual hang at Gigi's New York City apartment. Friends of the family Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have proudly supported the 29-year-old's venture, too. Swift considers the line's poppy red Cozy Crew her "lucky sweater." Bieber, meanwhile, showed up for the brand's Los Angeles store opening with a black cashmere long-sleeve wrapped around her shoulders.

In addition to repping Guest in Residence, the Ôrebella founder also tapped into the '80s jewelry trend with a pair of textured gold stud earrings. If I had to guess, the oversize studs probably come from Heaven Mayhem, an affordable jewelry brand she's worn several times before on press days and TikTok.

Bella Hadid sports the '80s gold jewelry trend in a pair of textured oversize studs. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Heaven Mayhem Ribbed Maxi Earrings $86 at Revolve

Heaven Mayhem Vase Earrings Preorder

I suppose the saying is true. There's no better friend than a sister—particularly one who just so happens own an amazing sweater label.