Bella Hadid Taps Into the '80s Gold Jewelry Trend Styling Her Sister's Favorite Crewneck Cardigan
The model repped her big sister's cashmere brand with a casual Instagram cameo.
Bella Hadid is never not gunning for best sister ever status. It's always been evident to me from interviews and tender birthday tributes that she and Gigi Hadid remain incredibly close, even though they no longer live in the same state.
On Feb. 5, though, the 28-year-old pulled off her greatest coup yet: selling out a sweater from Guest in Residence—her big sister's knitwear brand—in less than a day. In a self-taped clip shared to Instagram, the model demonstrated her fragrance brand's hydrating, oil-based formula in a pale gray staple piece from the cashmere-centric line. Dubbed the Cloud Wool-Blend Crewneck Cardigan, the winter-friendly style stands apart from the label's lighter weight options with a chunky mixed cable-knit pattern, blouse-y cocoon fit, and oversize buttons. The exact stone colorway she was sporting instantly disappeared from shelves following her post. But just between us, the cream-colored version is still available and currently on sale.
Of course, that's not the first or only time Bella has shown love to the line. In late January, the model layered up in quilted black cashmere puffer jacket from Guest in Residence for a casual hang at Gigi's New York City apartment. Friends of the family Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have proudly supported the 29-year-old's venture, too. Swift considers the line's poppy red Cozy Crew her "lucky sweater." Bieber, meanwhile, showed up for the brand's Los Angeles store opening with a black cashmere long-sleeve wrapped around her shoulders.
In addition to repping Guest in Residence, the Ôrebella founder also tapped into the '80s jewelry trend with a pair of textured gold stud earrings. If I had to guess, the oversize studs probably come from Heaven Mayhem, an affordable jewelry brand she's worn several times before on press days and TikTok.
I suppose the saying is true. There's no better friend than a sister—particularly one who just so happens own an amazing sweater label.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
