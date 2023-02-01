Hilary Duff is having a much-deserved resurgence these days, in large part thanks to her role in How I Met Your Father.
That means she's knee-deep in the interview trail and—happily for us—is bringing out some gorgeous outfits for her sit-down TV chats.
Recently, she appeared on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan and joked about wearing some "clean clothes" for the occasion, but they weren't just any clothes; they were really beautiful ones.
The star posted a series of 'fit pics on Instagram with the caption, "Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan! Tune in tomm @ 9am!"
She wore an elevated white button-down shirt with gold buttons, a sleeve style which I'm told is known as "bishop," and a black flower embellishment on the collar. She paired it with tailored, wide white pants and black heeled sandals, and finished off the look with a stunning gray marled coat by ASTR The Label (which you can grab from Revolve (opens in new tab), BTW).
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Duff's blue-ticked friends were very down with this look.
One person wrote, "She is style she is grace"
Someone else said, "OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK"
"You look stunning," commented another.
Speaking to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, the actress opened up about the chicken coop she got before her youngest kid was born.
"We got the chicken coop before we got the last baby, but yeah, we still like the chicken coop," she said.
The chickens lay eggs every day, as well. "Some of [them] give us, like, blue eggs and pink eggs," Duff continued.
"It's a lot of fun, though, we love going out there and just—I never thought I was going to be raising kids in L.A. I'm from Texas, and so having the coop in the backyard is actually very ... Sometimes we just let the chickens roam in the yard ... and it's fun."
Duff is mom to Luca, 10, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Nick Jonas Addressed How He Will "Embarrass" Daughter Malti When She's a Teenager
Thankfully, he has hard proof he's actually "Cool."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rupert Grint Revealed His Daughter Has Her Own Harry Potter Robes: "Gryffindor, Obviously"
Stop, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Foreo Bear Gave Me a Legit Jawline for the First Time in My Life
Prepare to be snatched and sculpted.
By Samantha Holender
-
SKIMS' Valentine's Day Campaign Stars Lucia and Mia From 'The White Lotus'
The collab you never knew you needed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Winnie Harlow Wears to Work
The supermodel shares her wardrobe staples and the inspo behind her 'Making the Cut' looks.
By Neha Prakash
-
40 Outfits From 'Friends' We'll Never Forget
I'd wear any of these looks today.
By Taylor Ayers
-
You Can Virtually Tour an Exhibit of 'The Crown' and 'The Queen's Gambit' Costumes
The best part? You have the entire exhibit to yourself.
By Marina Liao
-
Jonny Cota Is Designing Your New Favorite Streetwear
Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum-approved.
By Maya McDowell
-
The Enduring Legacy of Hillary Clinton's Style
Her new Hulu documentary showcases her myriad career accomplishments, but it's also proof she is the undisputed fashion icon of our generation.
By Neha Prakash
-
Ralph Lauren Released a Rachel Green-Themed Workwear Collection
The designer teamed up with Warner Bros to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.
By Amy de Klerk
-
'Game of Thrones' Star Gwendoline Christie Just Walked the Miu Miu Runway in Shanghai
You'll know her as Brienne of Tarth.
By Lucy Wood