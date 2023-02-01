Hilary Duff is having a much-deserved resurgence these days, in large part thanks to her role in How I Met Your Father.

That means she's knee-deep in the interview trail and—happily for us—is bringing out some gorgeous outfits for her sit-down TV chats.

Recently, she appeared on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan and joked about wearing some "clean clothes" for the occasion, but they weren't just any clothes; they were really beautiful ones.

The star posted a series of 'fit pics on Instagram with the caption, "Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan! Tune in tomm @ 9am!"

She wore an elevated white button-down shirt with gold buttons, a sleeve style which I'm told is known as "bishop," and a black flower embellishment on the collar. She paired it with tailored, wide white pants and black heeled sandals, and finished off the look with a stunning gray marled coat by ASTR The Label (which you can grab from Revolve (opens in new tab), BTW).

Duff's blue-ticked friends were very down with this look.

One person wrote, "She is style she is grace"

Someone else said, "OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK"

"You look stunning," commented another.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa , the actress opened up about the chicken coop she got before her youngest kid was born.

"We got the chicken coop before we got the last baby, but yeah, we still like the chicken coop," she said.

The chickens lay eggs every day, as well. "Some of [them] give us, like, blue eggs and pink eggs," Duff continued.

"It's a lot of fun, though, we love going out there and just—I never thought I was going to be raising kids in L.A. I'm from Texas, and so having the coop in the backyard is actually very ... Sometimes we just let the chickens roam in the yard ... and it's fun."

Duff is mom to Luca, 10, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1.