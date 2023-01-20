How to Style Sweaters, According to a Fashion Insider

Eight looks to add to your winter outfit Rolodex.

woman in colorful turtleneck sweater and brown skirt
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Summer styling is easy in that all you need to do, really, is abide by a less-is-best mentality: Throw on the easiest and breeziest pieces in your closet, whether that be a billowing sundress or a tee and denim cut-offs, and head out the door. But during the cold-weather season, when keeping cozy is vital and strategic layering gets thrown into the mix, assembling outfits becomes trickier. To save you the stress, we're tackling winter fashion head-on by offering styling insight on the seasonal essential you're likely reaching for the most: sweaters (opens in new tab)

With insight from Liisa Jokinen (opens in new tab), founder of the vintage search engine Gem and a street style photographer with a keen eye for fashion, you'll master how to wear sweaters in no time. From lightweight turtlenecks teamed with button-down shirts to chunky winter sweaters tucked into baggy jeans, scroll onward to find eight sweaters outfits you should try in the 2023 season. 

How to Style Sweaters

A Peek-a-Boo Mini

woman in blue turtleneck sweater, gray miniskirt, and boots

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

"I would style an oversized sweater with a tiny mini skirt so that the skirt would just peek out a little bit underneath the hem," Jokinen shares with Maire Claire over email, explaining that the trending momentum of the flirty, '60s-era style continues into the winter season. She adds that this combo would pair well with high leather boots but considering she's not a boots person—"at the moment," she stresses!—also consider a "pair of sturdy platform shoes."

 (opens in new tab)
Ader Error Oversized Marl-Knit Jumper

 (opens in new tab)
GANNI Wool Blend Mini Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Drina Riding Boot

Let's Get Knotty

woman in purple tee, purple sweater, and brown pants.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Take a cardigan or knit pullover and tie the sleeves around your shoulders for an outfit hack that exudes editor-off-duty energy without fail. The slung just-so look strikes a perfect balance: yes, you're trying but not trying too hard. It's a fashion-aware look but done with the insouciance of a downtown-bound Mary-Kate Olsen. And now your sweater has become so much more than just a sweater: It's a scarf! It's a security blanket; It's a winter morning spent scrambling and angsting that you have nothing to wear, simplified.

 (opens in new tab)
COS Pure Cashmere Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Pangaia PPRMINT™ Organic Cotton T-shirt Core

 (opens in new tab)
Intermix Heidi Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Pull Inspo From a Prepster

woman in white turtleneck, denim vest, and a black suit

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"For a more formal outfit," offers Jokinen, "choose a sweater that is not so bulky, a lightweight cashmere sweater, for instance, and layer it with a button-up dress shirt and a blazer. It's a timeless, chic look!" As far as footwear goes, go full-tilt prep school dropout with a pair of chunky leather loafers and visible socks.

 (opens in new tab)
Vince Essential Long Sleeve Turtleneck

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Cotton Shirt

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Drawn Wool Blazer

Knits on Knits

Tamu McPherson wearing a green sweater set and heels

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Go double duty on sweater weather with a coordinating knit set. In addition to being a dually cozy ensemble, the knit-on-knit combination delivers a polished impact with little sartorial brain power required on your part. In other words, this is a sweater outfit ideal for lazy dressers who want a put-together persona but don't have the capacity to spearhead wholly original looks themselves.

 (opens in new tab)
Gentle Herd Knitted Cashmere Jumper & Skirt Set

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt

 (opens in new tab)
Cole Haan Bridge MaryJane Ballet

Strategic Layering

woman in sheer turtleneck, blue sweater, and gray skirt suit

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"I love layering sheer or thin turtlenecks underneath a sweater. Nothing too thick or bulky, though," cautions the street style expert, "because you don't want to look and feel like a snowman in your layers!" Team your layered sweaters with a skirt suit (opens in new tab) for a modernized yet retro-reminiscent look for in-office work days when you're in charge of leading the morning meeting.

 (opens in new tab)
Commando Chic Mesh Long Sleeve Turtleneck

 (opens in new tab)
11 Honoré Kiara Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Nº21 Fully Pleated Mini Skirt

It's Electric!

woman in neon green sweater, floral skirt, and black boots

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Amongst all the possible sweater outfits, Jokinen's personal favorite is her "neon green 15-year-old Acne Studios sweater with my secondhand painted Eckhaus Latta jeans." Yield a similar head-turning effect by pairing an electric lime sweater with worn-in denim trousers or, for a more dressed-up take, a floral slip skirt.

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Oversized Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
La DoubleJ Tiered Maxi Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Vagabond Alina Tall Boots

To the Max

woman in a black turtleneck sweater, a gray denim skirt, and black boots

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

As for styling a sleek turtleneck, Jokinen says, without question, her go-to option is "a maxi denim skirt!" Not only is the long silhouette trending at the moment, but the vintage fashion expert says it's "a fun alternative to regular blue jeans that can be nice and warm during the winter months." 

 (opens in new tab)
Banana Republic Mitico Turtleneck Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Raey Split Back Organic-Cotton Denim Maxi Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Vince Camuto Salsuh Boot

A Tucked-In Turtle

woman in a red turtleneck sweater, blue jeans, and red high heels

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Here's where you can rely on your basic blue jeans: when styling any of the many chunky turtlenecks you have in your cozy rotation. All you need to do is work on the art of the tuck—grab just a handful of your hem and slip it into the waistband—and you're golden. For a finishing touch, tuck your hair into the turtle, too, à la Phoebe Philo-era Céline. 

 (opens in new tab)
Something Navy Turtleneck with Piping Details

 (opens in new tab)
Still Here The Childhood in Classic Blue

 (opens in new tab)
Rag & Co Margen Bootie

Meet the Expert