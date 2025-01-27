Jacquemus returned to the Paris Fashion Week circuit on Jan. 26, during what's officially considered the men's program, with a Spring 2025 runway that reunited some of the most recognizable women in fashion. Five looks from the 1950s-themed collection were modeled by Victoria's Secret Fashion Show alums in their late 30s, 40s, and 50s. At most fashion weeks, that kind of age-inclusive casting is rare—and long overdue.

Two former Victoria's Secret Angels, Doutzen Kroes (40) and Liya Kebede (46), walked through the wood-paneled halls of architect Auguste Perret's former home in oversize maxi skirts with trumpet silhouettes. Kroes's was paired to an equally roomy, hooded white jacket and gloves; Kebede's came in denim with a matching drop-waist top. The looks were mature in the sense that they felt self-assured—but they definitely weren't stuffy.

Doutzen Kroes appeared in one of Jacquemus's first looks of the Spring 2025 collection. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

Liya Kebede walked the Jacquemus runway in a black drop-waist dress. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

Names only got bigger from there—and so did the proportions. Victoria's Secret and Paris Fashion Week alums including Eva Herzigová (51) and Irina Shayk (39) followed their former castmates in billowing shades of white: a high-neck jacket and balloon-like pants for the former, a draped top with a feather-accented skirt for the latter.

Surprise appearances weren't limited to VS veterans: Christy Turlington (56), one of the most lauded supermodels of the 1990s, also made a cameo in a black trench dress. Another fervor-inducing appearance came from Adriana Lima (43), strutting in a backless black column gown with an exposed thong peeking out. Grammy-winner Tyla matched her in the front row, proving the piece's multi-generational appeal.

Eva Herzigová modeled an oversize white shirt and voluminous pants. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

Irina Shayk modeled a draped dress with a feather-embellished skirt. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

Adriana Lima modeled a black dress with a dramatic cut-out and matching thong—which Tyla wore in the front row. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

Supermodel Christy Turlington appeared in a black, trench coat-inspired dress. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

While this runway celebrated women with catwalk experience (and life experience in general), Jacquemus also welcomed the next generation into the runway fold. Alex Consani (21), who made history as one of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's first transgender models—and took home the Model of the Year Award in 2024—followed her mentors' footsteps in a butter-yellow feather coat and matching pumps. .

Alex Consani, a rising name in fashion, closed the show. (Image credit: Jacquemus)

Casting several models of the same generation can feel like a finale stunt, especially in cases when they're made to walk together holding hands. The Jacquemus show, meanwhile, picked recognizable faces but integrated them with newer names. It was all to say its vision of a reimagined brand didn't have an age limit—or minimum.