22 Expensive-Looking Jackets I’m Buying From the J.Crew Sale
From luxurious wool coats to trendy fur styles, these rich-looking picks won't cost you more than $350. Stock up before winter hits.
The weather finally settled into crisp jacket temperatures, and I've finally started thinking about adding a few new silhouettes into my usual rotation. They're the key to making any layered outfit work, and I don't take the process of finding the perfect one lightly. That's why I'm shopping for the chicest fall and winter coats and jackets in J.Crew's sale section before the temperatures dip any lower.
Currently, J.Crew offers 30 percent off sitewide (and an extra 15 percent off with J.Crew Passport). That means you can snag all of the trendiest outerwear pieces for less. Case in point: I found 22 options under $350 for you to peruse without breaking your budget.
Think: Trendy bomber jackets, trench coats that will be a forever classic in your rotation, and plenty of puffer jackets that won't add bulk while they keep you warm. Keep scrolling to shop all of the picks. Prepare to make room in your coat closet—you don't want to pass on these finds.
Switch out your classic black blazer for this leather version for added edge to your look.
A wrap coat like this is a surefire way to stay warm and stylish during the winter.
Everyone should have at least one classic topcoat in their winter coat rotation. I suggest this J.Crew find as your top choice as its made from 100 percent wool and comes in six versatile shades.
Leave it to J.Crew to create a puffer jacket that is both chic and functional. This has that utilitarian vibe that Princess Kate loves to wear with skinny jeans and knee-high boots, so I wouldn't be surprised to see her wearing this style in the upcoming months.
Whether you dress it down with jeans or wear it to work with a pair of trousers, this blazer will be a hero piece in your wardrobe. It's even nipped in at the waist for added shape.
Fashion girls can't stop wearing the leopard print trend. This fur coat in the print taps into the mob wife trend, too, so you'll hit two trends at once.
This sweater-jacket hybrid is perfectly polished for the office, yet still soft and cozy for cold winter days.
I'm obsessed with the vintage-style gold buttons and the shoulder pads that give this sweater its shape. Meghan Markle has worn a similar version in the past, so this one is sure to sell out.
A tweed piece gives any outfit a ladylike touch. This one feels like something Jackie O would wear.
Not every fall day calls for a heavy-duty coat. When you need a light layer, throw this shirt jacket on for a cool, easygoing look.
J.Crew's Lady Jackets are beloved by fans for their polished look, and this cropped version is my favorite take on the silhouette (so far). The shorter hemline pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans and pants.
J.Crew's take on the leather bomber jacket trend uses a trendy fall color and warm Italian wool. It's different from what the street style set has been favoring, and I'm obsessed.
This trench has water-repellent fabric, a removable hood, an adjustable belt, a storm flap, and an easy, relaxed fit—it's basically everything you could ever need.
There's a reason the peacoat silhouette has been around for ages—it says "I mean business" without being overly fussy. J.Crew's version is made from luxurious Italian wool known for its durability and resistance to wet weather.
I suggest this find if you want an investment coat—the everyday, elevated kind you can wear for years to come.
This parka will be your saving grace if you live in places where the weather gets downright frigid. It's insulated, but you don't have to worry about added bulk.
This pullover makes me want to curl up next to a fire with a hot cocoa and a good book—it looks so cozy. It's exactly what I would wear to elevate my leggings and sneakers in the winter.
If I could describe this coat in one word, it would be "regal." Its double-breasted design and luxe gold buttons make it look so much more expensive than it is.
I've noticed that the most stylish women in New York have been wearing stand-collar coats like this, so I'm definitely coveting this style this season.
How gorgeous is this shade of red? It was made to top off your holiday party outfits.
A denim jacket is a quintessential piece of fall outerwear. You can still wear it well into the winter—just go up a size to layer it over your favorite sweaters.
There's nothing I hate more than a puffer jacket that makes me look like the Michelin Man. However, I won't have to worry about that problem with this pick. Its slim fit looks great, but it's filled with a down alternative, so I can still count on it to keep me warm.
