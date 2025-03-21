J.Crew Alongside U.S. Ski & Snowboard Are Promising an Aprés Ski Lifestyle—No Snow Required

The 2026 Winter Olympics may still be a ways away, but J.Crew has me thinking about chilly weather. The iconic American brand announced its new partnership with U.S Ski and Snowboard this week, marrying its longtime love of the chic aprés ski aesthetic with the organization's inherent performance-driven sportiness.

The hallmark collaboration launches a three-year partnership—J. Crew’s longest to date—and positions the retailer as U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s official lifestyle partner for its ten national teams. In this role, the brand will incorporate its iconic all-American ethos into a variety of the organization's events, including alpine, cross-country skiing, Para alpine, Para snowboarding, and more. Additionally, a series of ski-inspired collections will be released later this year.

J.Crew will pull from its iconic catalogs for the new collection. (Image credit: J.Crew)

These new collections will draw inspiration from J.Crew's iconic winter catalogs and will reimagine the brand's best-selling categories with a retro-sporty edge perfect for hitting the slopes. Imagine cozy knits and loungewear adorned with vintage-inspired logos and patches designed for snuggling up both on and off the mountain—or for wearing just at home if you’re not the athletic type. I, for one, am not.

“J.Crew has a long-standing connection to alpine culture, and we are thrilled to build on that legacy through our partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” said Libby Wadle, CEO of J.Crew Group, in a press release announcing the upcoming collaboration.

Summer is here, but I'm already looking forward to winter. In the meantime, stay warm and await the new pieces to drop. I will keep you updated with all the information as it comes.