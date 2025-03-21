J.Crew Alongside U.S. Ski & Snowboard Are Promising an Aprés Ski Lifestyle—No Snow Required
Here's what you need to know.
The 2026 Winter Olympics may still be a ways away, but J.Crew has me thinking about chilly weather. The iconic American brand announced its new partnership with U.S Ski and Snowboard this week, marrying its longtime love of the chic aprés ski aesthetic with the organization's inherent performance-driven sportiness.
The hallmark collaboration launches a three-year partnership—J. Crew’s longest to date—and positions the retailer as U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s official lifestyle partner for its ten national teams. In this role, the brand will incorporate its iconic all-American ethos into a variety of the organization's events, including alpine, cross-country skiing, Para alpine, Para snowboarding, and more. Additionally, a series of ski-inspired collections will be released later this year.
These new collections will draw inspiration from J.Crew's iconic winter catalogs and will reimagine the brand's best-selling categories with a retro-sporty edge perfect for hitting the slopes. Imagine cozy knits and loungewear adorned with vintage-inspired logos and patches designed for snuggling up both on and off the mountain—or for wearing just at home if you’re not the athletic type. I, for one, am not.
“J.Crew has a long-standing connection to alpine culture, and we are thrilled to build on that legacy through our partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” said Libby Wadle, CEO of J.Crew Group, in a press release announcing the upcoming collaboration.
Summer is here, but I'm already looking forward to winter. In the meantime, stay warm and await the new pieces to drop. I will keep you updated with all the information as it comes.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
