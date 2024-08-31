Jenna Ortega Pays Tribute to Michael Keaton's Iconic ‘Beetlejuice’ Tux in Chic Blazer and Blood Red Platforms

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega continues to pay homage to the beloved original via her show-stopping outfits.

On Friday, Aug. 30, while attending the film's photocall in London, England, the actress gave a fashion nod to co-star Michael Keaton and his iconic Beetlejuice tux by wearing a chic, oversized burgundy blazer and blood red platform heels.

Ortega paired an Alexander McQueen Resort 2025 jacket with red leggings and matching red Le Silla Uma slingback pumps, harkening back to Keaton's memorable burgundy suit worn during the original 1998 film's wedding scene.

According to Vogue, McQueen's Resort 2025 collection was "a more street ready, or maybe house party-ready," collection than his "fall debut."

The concept, according to the publication and the designer, was "girls and boys hanging out, wearing each other's clothes" and with a focus on "tailoring and everyday statement pieces like sweaters whose popped collars reach past the ears, and leather jackets with eensy proportions above exaggerated peplums, and jeans with nail fringe embroidery decorating the front pockets."

Jenna Ortega attends the London photocall of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at One Marylebone on August 30, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That the star chose a collection that was not only inspired by but arguably promoted gender-bending fashion statements only speaks to Ortega's intentional tribute to Keaton and his iconic character.

Of course, Ortega's latest nostalgia-inspired outfit is just another memorable continuation of her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tour ensembles, all paying tribute to the original film and some of its most memorable scenes and fashion statements.

Recently, while attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, the star wore another reimagined version of one of Beetlejuice's most famous costumes.

Thanks to stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega wore a red, floor-length gown made of crimson red tulle. The custom Dior dress featured a heart-shaped bodice and cut-outs at her waist, completed with satin red Jimmy Choos and dainty Dior jewelry.

The star also wore a necklace, bracelets, and rings, all shaped like sparkling vines.

Jenna Ortega leaving The Corinthia Hotel ahead of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall on August 30, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same day, and in another fashion homage to Keaton's character and his wedding tux, the actor also wore a custom Paul Smith burgundy suit, accessorized with a striped black-and-white purse, mimicking the bio-exorcist's signature striped suit.

In another memorable fashion moment, Ortega recreated Winona Ryder's iconic character, Lydia Deetz's, school uniform in a pleated plaid skirt, button-up shirt, and navy cardigan.