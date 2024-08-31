Jenna Ortega Pays Tribute to Michael Keaton's Iconic ‘Beetlejuice’ Tux in Chic Blazer and Blood Red Platforms
The star continues to honor the beloved '80s original film.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega continues to pay homage to the beloved original via her show-stopping outfits.
On Friday, Aug. 30, while attending the film's photocall in London, England, the actress gave a fashion nod to co-star Michael Keaton and his iconic Beetlejuice tux by wearing a chic, oversized burgundy blazer and blood red platform heels.
Ortega paired an Alexander McQueen Resort 2025 jacket with red leggings and matching red Le Silla Uma slingback pumps, harkening back to Keaton's memorable burgundy suit worn during the original 1998 film's wedding scene.
According to Vogue, McQueen's Resort 2025 collection was "a more street ready, or maybe house party-ready," collection than his "fall debut."
The concept, according to the publication and the designer, was "girls and boys hanging out, wearing each other's clothes" and with a focus on "tailoring and everyday statement pieces like sweaters whose popped collars reach past the ears, and leather jackets with eensy proportions above exaggerated peplums, and jeans with nail fringe embroidery decorating the front pockets."
That the star chose a collection that was not only inspired by but arguably promoted gender-bending fashion statements only speaks to Ortega's intentional tribute to Keaton and his iconic character.
Of course, Ortega's latest nostalgia-inspired outfit is just another memorable continuation of her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tour ensembles, all paying tribute to the original film and some of its most memorable scenes and fashion statements.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Recently, while attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, the star wore another reimagined version of one of Beetlejuice's most famous costumes.
Thanks to stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega wore a red, floor-length gown made of crimson red tulle. The custom Dior dress featured a heart-shaped bodice and cut-outs at her waist, completed with satin red Jimmy Choos and dainty Dior jewelry.
The star also wore a necklace, bracelets, and rings, all shaped like sparkling vines.
That same day, and in another fashion homage to Keaton's character and his wedding tux, the actor also wore a custom Paul Smith burgundy suit, accessorized with a striped black-and-white purse, mimicking the bio-exorcist's signature striped suit.
In another memorable fashion moment, Ortega recreated Winona Ryder's iconic character, Lydia Deetz's, school uniform in a pleated plaid skirt, button-up shirt, and navy cardigan.
And because the actress understood the assigment, she also carried a purse shaped like the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a foundational text in the Beetlejuice franchise. (Ortega's bag, however, was printed with the words, "Handbag for the Recently Deceased.")
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Reverend Reveals What Prince Harry and Prince William Said During Joint Appearance at Uncle’s Funeral Service
“I don’t recollect them speaking to each other.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Winona Ryder Says She “Checked Out” After 2001 Shoplifting Arrest
“It was the most degrading time to be a woman.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meet the Gods and Mortals of Netflix's Greek-Mythology Drama 'Kaos'
The gods are real, and Jeff Goldblum is the king of them all.
By Quinci LeGardye Published