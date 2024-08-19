Jenna Ortega Masters the Bra-As-A-Top Trend in Sheer Bustiers and Luxe Leather

Lingerie dressing with a 'Beetlejuice' twist.

jenna ortega wears a leather bra over a white button up while promoting her new movie beetlejuice 2
If you utter the phrase "bras as a top" three times, Jenna Ortega will appear, dressed all in black and ready for the day. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star has been on a press tour packed with spooky-cool looks and, thus far, has worn Beetlejuice-inspired suits, leather dresses (embellished with shrunken heads), and, yes, a fair amount of bras.

Over the weekend, she tapped the exposed lingerie trend, not once, but two times in two very different but equally chic ways. The first occurrence took place on August 16 while the actor was in New York City. She was photographed looking deathly chic in a little black dress and cropped blazer.

Though the standard LBD is one of the most common pieces of clothing in closets today, Ortega's style was decidedly risqué. Her maxi-length skirt featured sultry lace panels and, continuing her touch of burlesque, she wore a bustier crop top that was totally see-through, save for black bra cups.

jenna ortega wears a bustier top and lace skirt while promoting her new film beetlejuice 2 august 16

Jenna Ortega wears a bustier top and lace skirt while promoting her new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Styled by Enrique Melendez, the Dolce & Gabbana look was accessorized only with patent leather platform pumps, sunglasses, and a diamond tennis necklace.

Two days later, the goth princess struck again. This time, though, she added an unexpected twist to traditional business-casual separates. Channeling Wednesday's punky schoolgirl aesthetic once more, Ortega wore a simple white button-down shirt paired with a pleated micro skirt. She then added a black leather bra top, which she layered over her blouse as a statement piece.

jenna ortega wears a leather bra over a white button-up shirt while promoting her new film beetlejuice 2 on august 18

Ortega wears another lingerie-inspired look on Sunday, Aug. 18.

This 'fit was similarly styled with black sunglasses and a patent leather bag, but instead of pumps, the actor went with white cap-toe kitten heels. Leaning further into the "dark academia" look, she finished with a pair of sheer black socks embellished with glimmering crystals.

Only Jenna Ortega could combine "dark academia," "corporate sleaze," lingerie dressing, and Beetlejuice and still come out looking cool.

