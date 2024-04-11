Jennifer Lawrence has been experimenting with her transitional wardrobe lately, trying combinations from comfy-chic sweaters and maxi skirts to yoga basics dressed up with a coat and silk scarf. While out in New York City on April 10, the actress debuted another new combination that elevated easygoing track pants to a spring outfit essential.
With Airpods in her ears, Lawrence went on a casual stroll around the city wearing a pair of black and white Adidas wide-leg track pants. She styled the baggy silhouette with a green button-up cardigan from UK and Ireland-based label &Daughter. The actress also infused her favorite layering hack into the already unconventional look, adding a cream pointelle shirt underneath and a sleek black blazer from The Row.
Lawrence didn't stop there with the high-low details. She completed her off-duty moment with a pair of classic black Vans sneakers, a black and gold baseball cap, and large Bottega Veneta sunglasses.
The 33-year-old is always at the forefront of easy-going dressing, seamlessly styling cozy pieces—like Adidas track pants and Vans trainers—with more elevated elements that give off a quiet luxury vibe.
Just last week, the No Hard Feelings actress wore another comfy-chic outfit formula while out with her son, Cy, in Manhattan. For the occasion, she slipped into a chunky knit sweater and a flowy white maxi skirt—along with fashion's most popular shoe, the Adidas Sambas.
Back to her latest look, though: Lawrence proves that track pants are beyond versatile. Whether you're actually hitting the park for a brisk run or are in the mood to spruce up your loungewear, take a page from Lawrence's style playbook ahead.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Sporty Chic Look
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
