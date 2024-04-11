Jennifer Lawrence has been experimenting with her transitional wardrobe lately, trying combinations from comfy-chic sweaters and maxi skirts to yoga basics dressed up with a coat and silk scarf. While out in New York City on April 10, the actress debuted another new combination that elevated easygoing track pants to a spring outfit essential.

With Airpods in her ears, Lawrence went on a casual stroll around the city wearing a pair of black and white Adidas wide-leg track pants. She styled the baggy silhouette with a green button-up cardigan from UK and Ireland-based label &Daughter. The actress also infused her favorite layering hack into the already unconventional look, adding a cream pointelle shirt underneath and a sleek black blazer from The Row.

JLaw taking a strolling in her sporty-meets-business outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green $455 at &Daughter

Lawrence didn't stop there with the high-low details. She completed her off-duty moment with a pair of classic black Vans sneakers, a black and gold baseball cap, and large Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

Bottega Veneta Tortoise Shell Square Sunglasses $540 at Ssense

The 33-year-old is always at the forefront of easy-going dressing, seamlessly styling cozy pieces—like Adidas track pants and Vans trainers—with more elevated elements that give off a quiet luxury vibe.

Just last week, the No Hard Feelings actress wore another comfy-chic outfit formula while out with her son, Cy, in Manhattan. For the occasion, she slipped into a chunky knit sweater and a flowy white maxi skirt—along with fashion's most popular shoe, the Adidas Sambas.

Back to her latest look, though: Lawrence proves that track pants are beyond versatile. Whether you're actually hitting the park for a brisk run or are in the mood to spruce up your loungewear, take a page from Lawrence's style playbook ahead.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Sporty Chic Look

Everlane The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan $128 at Everlane

Skims Track Straight Leg Pant $78 at Skims