Jennifer Lawrence's Style Pivot for Spring Includes Track Pants and Lots of Layers

Business on top, loungewear on bottom.

Jennifer Lawrence walking in the street wearing track pants, a green cardigan, and leather blazer.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

Jennifer Lawrence has been experimenting with her transitional wardrobe lately, trying combinations from comfy-chic sweaters and maxi skirts to yoga basics dressed up with a coat and silk scarf. While out in New York City on April 10, the actress debuted another new combination that elevated easygoing track pants to a spring outfit essential.

With Airpods in her ears, Lawrence went on a casual stroll around the city wearing a pair of black and white Adidas wide-leg track pants. She styled the baggy silhouette with a green button-up cardigan from UK and Ireland-based label &Daughter. The actress also infused her favorite layering hack into the already unconventional look, adding a cream pointelle shirt underneath and a sleek black blazer from The Row.

Jennifer Lawrence walking in the street wearing track pants, a green cardigan, and leather blazer.

JLaw taking a strolling in her sporty-meets-business outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wide-Leg Satin Track Trousers
Adidas Wide-Leg Satin Track Trousers

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green
&Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Green

Lawrence didn't stop there with the high-low details. She completed her off-duty moment with a pair of classic black Vans sneakers, a black and gold baseball cap, and large Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

Old Skool Sneaker
Vans Old Skool Sneaker

Tortoiseshell Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Tortoise Shell Square Sunglasses

The 33-year-old is always at the forefront of easy-going dressing, seamlessly styling cozy pieces—like Adidas track pants and Vans trainers—with more elevated elements that give off a quiet luxury vibe.

Just last week, the No Hard Feelings actress wore another comfy-chic outfit formula while out with her son, Cy, in Manhattan. For the occasion, she slipped into a chunky knit sweater and a flowy white maxi skirt—along with fashion's most popular shoe, the Adidas Sambas.

Back to her latest look, though: Lawrence proves that track pants are beyond versatile. Whether you're actually hitting the park for a brisk run or are in the mood to spruce up your loungewear, take a page from Lawrence's style playbook ahead.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Sporty Chic Look

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

Marissa Blazer
Superdown Marissa Blazer

Skims Track Straight Leg Pant | Onyx
Skims Track Straight Leg Pant

Topics
Jennifer Lawrence
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸