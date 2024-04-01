Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has kept a quiet luxury profile through the most leisurely of pieces, from mesh flats to just-got-out-of-bed loungewear and babushka scarves. On Easter Sunday, Lawrence proved just how far her low-key agenda can go with a spring outfit template anyone can copy.
The No Hard Feelings actress kept things relaxed in oversized silhouettes while taking her son, Cy, on an afternoon stroll around Manhattan. Pushing a luxury stroller with one hand, Lawrence was captured wearing a loose-fitted navy blue sweater with a slightly slouchy mock neck. She contrasted the dark blue color with a flowy white maxi skirt—a piece that's shown up again and again in street style over the past few seasons.
She kept her styling to a minimum with orange-tinted sunglasses, Airpods, and—this year's hottest shoes—gray Adidas Sambas sneakers.
The 33-year-old's nonchalant approach to dressing revolves around foolproof outfit formulas—namely, layering pattern- and logo-free oversize tops and bottoms (sometimes with an unexpected shoe).
This weekend's three-piece look is reminiscent of an outfit Lawrence wore in September. Then, the actress was photographed in New York City wearing an oatmeal-colored turtleneck and wide-leg navy blue trousers, both by The Row—a brand that Lawrence is not only a long-time fan of, but that is arguably at the forefront of the quiet luxury movement.
Lawrence's outfit is the sort that doesn't require overthinking on a chilly spring day: The sweater is just thick enough to be warm, but the lightweight skirt and cool sneakers keep the whole look from feeling weighed-down. With a chunky sweater and long skirt, the actress's carefree attitude and #OOTD can easily be adopted into your everyday wardrobe this season and beyond—that is, if it isn't already. Shop outfits similar to Lawrence's below.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
