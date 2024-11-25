Jennifer Lopez Steals Hailey Bieber's Outfit Hack in a Micro-Mini Skirt and Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez is known for her style duality. One day, the star is dressed in casual basics and cashmere sweats. The next, she's glamour personified, wearing gorgeous gowns and designer looks you just saw on the runway. Her latest outfits demonstrate her well-rounded fashion M.O. perfectly: After a weekend spent bundling up in cable-knit sweaters, fuzzy fall flannels, and Ugg boot outfits, Lopez is officially back in party mode and embracing a skin-is-in fashion philosophy.

In an Instagram post shared on Nov 24, Lopez posed in a tailored navy trench coat that was cropped to the hip, plunged into a deep V down her neckline, and with no base layer underneath. The bottom half of Lopez's look is where the fun really begins, however: the star chose a pleated micro mini skirt in a coordinating color to round out her sultry take on suiting. Lopez's itty-bitty bottoms (which might remind you of Miu Miu's viral 2022 mini skirt) aren't too dissimilar to the ones her fellow fashion trendsetter, Hailey Bieber, often wears in lieu of pants.

A close-up Look at Lopez's recent look. (Image credit: @jlo

Lopez's long-term stylist, Rob Zangardi, revealed that Lopez's coat and skirt are from French fashion brand Patou's Spring 2025 collection—but here comes the twist. Instead of the open-toe sandals seen on the runway, Lopez wore Larroudé's buttery leather Kate Hi Boot with a sky-high stiletto heel.

Larroudé Kate Over the Knee Boots $500 at Bloomingdale's

Lopez's look seen on Patou's Spring 2025 runway in late June 2024. (Image credit: Patou)

In addition to showing the star's skill at mastering 2024's top boot trends, her skirt-and-shoe styling was a genius fall outfit hack; why wear tights with a mini skirt when a pair of above-the-knee-and-then-some footwear can double as hosiery?

Lopez models her full 'fit, down to her luxurious thigh-highs. (Image credit: @jlo

The actor also wore a selection of chunky gold bangle bracelets and statement rings, which contrasted perfectly with her dark cherry manicure painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Her makeup was quintessential JLo: a warm brown smokey eye, orange blossom bronzer and blush, and a glossy nude lip. Her caramel-cappuccino-colored hair was worn sleek and straight, save for the ends, which waved slightly inward toward her face in a perfectly touseled look.

Another look at Lopez's micro mini skirt outfit. (Image credit: @jlo

Personally, I know I'll be integrating Lopez's thigh-high boots outfit idea into my holiday party rotation. (Yes, the odds are high that my upper thighs might still get cold—but that's the price I'm willing to pay for fashion!) If you also want to try Lopez's clever styling hack featuring the winter 2025 shoe trend that's a workaround for cold-weather hosiery, you'll enjoy the edit of thigh-high boots curated below.

Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Boot $950 at Revolve

Schutz Ashlee Mid Over the Knee Boot $298 at Revolve