Jennifer Lopez Steals Hailey Bieber's Outfit Hack in a Micro-Mini Skirt and Thigh-High Boots
Add the clever combo to your holiday party outfit rotation.
Jennifer Lopez is known for her style duality. One day, the star is dressed in casual basics and cashmere sweats. The next, she's glamour personified, wearing gorgeous gowns and designer looks you just saw on the runway. Her latest outfits demonstrate her well-rounded fashion M.O. perfectly: After a weekend spent bundling up in cable-knit sweaters, fuzzy fall flannels, and Ugg boot outfits, Lopez is officially back in party mode and embracing a skin-is-in fashion philosophy.
In an Instagram post shared on Nov 24, Lopez posed in a tailored navy trench coat that was cropped to the hip, plunged into a deep V down her neckline, and with no base layer underneath. The bottom half of Lopez's look is where the fun really begins, however: the star chose a pleated micro mini skirt in a coordinating color to round out her sultry take on suiting. Lopez's itty-bitty bottoms (which might remind you of Miu Miu's viral 2022 mini skirt) aren't too dissimilar to the ones her fellow fashion trendsetter, Hailey Bieber, often wears in lieu of pants.
Lopez's long-term stylist, Rob Zangardi, revealed that Lopez's coat and skirt are from French fashion brand Patou's Spring 2025 collection—but here comes the twist. Instead of the open-toe sandals seen on the runway, Lopez wore Larroudé's buttery leather Kate Hi Boot with a sky-high stiletto heel.
In addition to showing the star's skill at mastering 2024's top boot trends, her skirt-and-shoe styling was a genius fall outfit hack; why wear tights with a mini skirt when a pair of above-the-knee-and-then-some footwear can double as hosiery?
The actor also wore a selection of chunky gold bangle bracelets and statement rings, which contrasted perfectly with her dark cherry manicure painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Her makeup was quintessential JLo: a warm brown smokey eye, orange blossom bronzer and blush, and a glossy nude lip. Her caramel-cappuccino-colored hair was worn sleek and straight, save for the ends, which waved slightly inward toward her face in a perfectly touseled look.
Personally, I know I'll be integrating Lopez's thigh-high boots outfit idea into my holiday party rotation. (Yes, the odds are high that my upper thighs might still get cold—but that's the price I'm willing to pay for fashion!) If you also want to try Lopez's clever styling hack featuring the winter 2025 shoe trend that's a workaround for cold-weather hosiery, you'll enjoy the edit of thigh-high boots curated below.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she writes deep-dive trend reports, zeitgeisty fashion featurettes on what style tastemakers are wearing, long-form profiles on emerging designers and the names to know, and human interest vignette-style round-ups. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, where she wrote shopping e-commerce guides and seasonal trend reports, assisted with the market for fashion photo shoots, and assigned and edited fashion celebrity news.
Emma also wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When she's not waxing poetic about niche fashion topics, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking banana bread in her tiny NYC kitchen.
