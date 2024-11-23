Jennifer Lopez Test Drives the Apple Picking Aesthetic in a Plaid Flannel and Torn-Up Jeans
The singer is going back to the fall basics.
Jennifer Lopez is returning to the tried-and-true fall basics.
On Friday, Nov. 22, The Wedding Planner star was spotted at Fabroccinis in Los Angeles for a work-related meeting, wearing every fall girl's ultimate uniform—a plaid flannel shirt and a pair of intentionally-torn jeans.
To perfect the plaid aesthetic, Lopez chose an affordable Rails hunter shirt in lychee navy white for under $200. The brand of her baggy torn-up jeans is unknown at the time of publication, but the singer paired the jeans and top with her Jenny from the block R13 suede combat boots and Ray-Ban outdoorsman aviator shades.
Never one to step out without a fabulous bag, Lopez chose to show off her $8,400 Bottega Veneta Andiamo large suede shoulder bag, once again effortlessly mixing high-and-low fashion like only Lopez can.
While Lopez's suede boots—featuring mustard yellow calf leather, calf suede, and a front lace-up—is certainly on-trend for fall, the singer has been playing around with autumnal shoe wear as of late.
Last month, as Marie Claire previously reported, Lopez wore her favorite pair of Femme LA naked shoes , once again pairing her footwear with a pair of destroyed jeans and an over-the-top bag: this time a caramel-colored Birkin.
The following day, on Oct. 28 during a visit to the recording studio, Lopez was spotted wearing a more business casual, office-appropriate outfit featuring wide-leg trousers in dark taupe, a black Birkin, and her favorite boat neck top from Intimissimi.
Just two days ago, Lopez seemed to prepare for the holiday season wearing what can only be described as a romantic comedy-approved ensemble.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, as Marie Claire previously reported, Lopez visited a bakery in Los Angeles wearing an oversized cream-colored mock neck cable knit sweater with wide cuffs that nearly covered her on-trend nude French manicure.
The ivory color of her chunky knit sweater nearly matched the snow-like shade of her rare, matte alligator skin Hermès Birkin 25 with gold hardware. Despite its small size, the bag is valued at more than $80,000. (Looks, as they say, can be deceiving.)
She completed the look with a pair of wide-leg baggy jeans and her go-to suede boots.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
