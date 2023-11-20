The Micro Mini Skirt Is Alive and Well, According to Hailey Bieber

This year, Hailey Bieber won. She singlehandedly launched food-inspired trends (you know the ones: latte makeup and glazed-donut skin), dominated the lip balm game with her Rhode offerings, and continued to illustrate her signature off-duty style year-round. Last week, the model-slash-entrepreneur was in the news for wearing no pants, the week before, for her Dickies date-night ensemble. And now there's a new look worth replicating: Over the weekend in New York City, Bieber wore a mini skirt with an oversized coat that color coordinated perfectly with her duffel bag.

Hailey is no stranger to a bottom-free look (as mentioned, she tends to leave the house sans pants), but here, she calls on another controversial trend: the micro mini skirt. Her choice to test-drive the style encapsulates exactly why her looks continue to capture our attention. The Rhode founder's fashion mixes and matches items we also have in our closet—baggy jeans, blazers, and little black dresses, to name a few—but in the context of today's trend cycle. There's a relatability in that. Simply put, Hailey Bieber is one of us: A woman trying to navigate her personal style alongside the latest trends (only she does it in Nepo baby form.)

As for her outfit details, Bieber styled her teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy mini skirt with tights from celebrity-approved brand Calzedonia, a black V-neck sweater, and a merlot coat by The Attico. To match her wine-colored coat, she carried a maroon Chanel Boston duffel bag. Lastly, she added block-heel Mary Janes by Proenza Schouler and circular tortoiseshell sunnies.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By far, our favorite part of the look is Bieber's maroon coat. By now, you must know about 2023's cherry red color trend. The hue is everywhere, but Hailey might have signaled a changing of the guards. What’s next on the trend forecast, according to the stylish celeb? A deep, mulled-wine tone that’s cherry-red’s edgier older sister. Cherry red is undoubtedly a bright shade, which makes us believe it’ll be the next fleeting color after hot Barbie pink. Yet, the darker shade is a bit more sophisticated and easy to style for those adverse to a lot of color.

With the holidays just around the corner, wine-colored clothing is the perfect way to dress for the festivities. What's more, opting for a colorful coat is an easy way to bring a pop of color into your neutral wardrobe. The dark red tone is also considerably more wearable beyond just this season.

Below, shop a few red toppers and mini-skirts like Bieber's.