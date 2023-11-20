The Micro Mini Skirt Is Alive and Well, According to Hailey Bieber

This year, Hailey Bieber won. She singlehandedly launched food-inspired trends (you know the ones: latte makeup and glazed-donut skin), dominated the lip balm game with her Rhode offerings, and continued to illustrate her signature off-duty style year-round. Last week, the model-slash-entrepreneur was in the news for wearing no pants, the week before, for her Dickies date-night ensemble. And now there's a new look worth replicating: Over the weekend in New York City, Bieber wore a mini skirt with an oversized coat that color coordinated perfectly with her duffel bag.
Hailey is no stranger to a bottom-free look (as mentioned, she tends to leave the house sans pants), but here, she calls on another controversial trend: the micro mini skirt. Her choice to test-drive the style encapsulates exactly why her looks continue to capture our attention. The Rhode founder's fashion mixes and matches items we also have in our closet—baggy jeans, blazers, and little black dresses, to name a few—but in the context of today's trend cycle. There's a relatability in that. Simply put, Hailey Bieber is one of us: A woman trying to navigate her personal style alongside the latest trends (only she does it in Nepo baby form.)
As for her outfit details, Bieber styled her teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy mini skirt with tights from celebrity-approved brand Calzedonia, a black V-neck sweater, and a merlot coat by The Attico. To match her wine-colored coat, she carried a maroon Chanel Boston duffel bag. Lastly, she added block-heel Mary Janes by Proenza Schouler and circular tortoiseshell sunnies.
By far, our favorite part of the look is Bieber's maroon coat. By now, you must know about 2023's cherry red color trend. The hue is everywhere, but Hailey might have signaled a changing of the guards. What’s next on the trend forecast, according to the stylish celeb? A deep, mulled-wine tone that’s cherry-red’s edgier older sister. Cherry red is undoubtedly a bright shade, which makes us believe it’ll be the next fleeting color after hot Barbie pink. Yet, the darker shade is a bit more sophisticated and easy to style for those adverse to a lot of color.
With the holidays just around the corner, wine-colored clothing is the perfect way to dress for the festivities. What's more, opting for a colorful coat is an easy way to bring a pop of color into your neutral wardrobe. The dark red tone is also considerably more wearable beyond just this season.
Below, shop a few red toppers and mini-skirts like Bieber's.
Shop Hailey's Coat and Mini Skirt Outfit
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
Keke Palmer Proves Honey Blonde Hair Is Having a Moment
Let Rihanna, Kim, and KeKe convince you.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Rihanna's Fenty Creepers Are Coming Back!
Meet the bigger, bolder platform Phatty sneaker.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Surprise, Surprise: Rihanna Has Mastered Formula 1 Racing Style
Including leather, leggings, and lots of diamonds, of course.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
How to Hard Launch the Ariana Grande Way: Wear a Velvet Gown and Red Lip
Velvet gowns! Old Hollywood glamour! And a supportive girlfriend!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Anne Hathaway Is Keeping the Spirit of Andy Sachs' Style Alive
Miranda Priestly would be so, so proud.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
No Pants, No Problem: Hailey Bieber Went Without Bottoms Again
Who needs pants when you can wear teeny-tiny little briefs instead?
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Meghan Markle's Fall Outfit Is Classic Californian Style With a British Twist
Save for one very British accessory.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dakota Johnson Co-Signs the ‘80s Style Revival in a Supersized Blazer
Her boxy blazer felt very "Miami Vice"-inspired.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Wore Matching Loewe Outfits
Nothing says "I love you" like coordinating Loewe.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Rihanna Wore A Sparkly-Sporty Outfit of Leggings and Diamond Heels
"Shine bright like a diamond" includes when wearing athleisure.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Kylie Jenner Goes Grunge for a Date Night With Timothée Chalamet
Remember her Tumblr tastemaker days of skull motifs and green hair?
By Kaitlin Clapinski