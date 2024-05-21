Jennifer Lopez is back to business as usual—not that she ever truly stepped off the pedal. Between prepping for the This Is Me…Live tour and facing divorce rumors with Ben Affleck, Lopez is working harder than ever throughout it all, especially on the fashion front. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Atlas, she turned up the regal realness dial on the red carpet with an uncharacteristically minimalist look.
On Tuesday, May 20, the "All I Have" singer was photographed at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood to celebrate the release of the sci-fi action flick, which is coming on May 24. For the occasion, J.Lo dressed in a black-and-white two-piece ensemble designed by Canadian label Greta Constantine. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn pulled and styled the look, which featured a strapless white crop top and a full, flared-out mermaid skirt.
The pop star accessorized her look for the evening with a round black clutch. She also wore stunning chunky diamond and peridot-studded jewelry pieces.
As for glam, the "On the Floor" singer went for a gray smoky eye adorned with full lashes, pairing it with a nude pink lip and subtle rosy cheeks. She also styled her honey blonde hair in a high, slicked-back wraparound bun.
Hours before the Atlas premiere, Lopez was seen backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, heading inside to record her segment for the evening. The musician also leaned on a neutral, minimalist palette for her appearance, opting for a cream-colored maxi dress with a matching long blazer. She completed her on-screen look with sky-high platform heels and her hair tied in a half-up, half-down hairdo. (Credits for the look haven't been shared yet.)
While spending time on the West Coast, the 54-year-old has enjoyed a more muted palette than usual. Take her semi-off-duty outfit from Sunday, for example—Lopez embraced browns in all shades, beginning with an embroidered Dior trench coat. Instead of a Hermès handbag, she carried an emerald green mini Lady Dior purse.
Lopez's choice of muted hues could be a coincidence, but fashion is almost always personal and could indicate her feelings about the marital rumors with Affleck. The speculation started after sources told In Touch, "They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work… They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same." There's no solid proof of a split, and while Lopez stepped on the Atlas red carpet solo, she showed off her wedding ring, still on her finger.
J.Lo's upcoming movie Atlas is set to premiere on May 24. She plays Atlas Shepherd, who's described as "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence." She stars alongside Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.
"The first time I read the script for Atlas, I felt very passionately about the story and particularly the friendship story at the core of it," she told People. "At the end of it, I was literally sobbing. It's kind of a big action movie, but it has at the emotional core a story about love and friendship."
