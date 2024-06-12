If there's one style rule followed by celebrities and normals alike, it's the shoe-purse rule. Any basic outfit can be tied together—or elevated—by purposefully matching one's footwear to one's handbag. Jennifer Lopez is among the principle's greatest proponents, except Lopez elevates the elevated look even more: the purses she coordinates her outfits around are almost always rare Hermès Birkins and Kellys.
On Tuesday, June 11, J. Lo dressed up for a casual Sephora run, wearing a crisp white shirt (a Dior quarter-sleeve button-down) tucked into light wash mid-rise flare jeans. She raised the bar on her simple outfit with a subtle dash of burnt orange, in the form of a Kelly bag fetching up to $35,000 on the resale market and coordinating platform heels.
Lopez chose sky-high stiletto platform peep-toe heels from Brian Atwood, made with cheetah print calf hair and bright orange suede along the chunky soles. For her bag, of course, she carried her rare Hermès Kelly Bag du jour, cut from a red-orange crocodile material. She finished the look with auburn-orange aviator sunglasses.
The matching moment isn't a rare occurrence for Lopez. Back in March, the star paired burgundy-chocolate leather stiletto boots with her burgundy-chocolate croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag; in May, she traveled with a white Birkin and white sandal heels. She also pulled this trick earlier last year in a head-to-toe caramel look, from her knee-high platform leather boots to her suede jacket and her, you guessed it, big ol' Birkin.
As far back as 2020, Lopez was matching black platform hiking boots with her huge black Birkin, and cream sneakers with her cream croc Birkin. As recently as last month, Lopez was matching white AllBirds with a white Birkin. Her take on the shoe-purse rule has range.
Lopez's latest look fits squarely into her summer style evolution. She's been pivoting from high-low loud luxury to more laid-back, yet still glamorous, pieces. Over the weekend, J.Lo wore a beige crocheted cover-up as a dress (which matched her beige platform heels and beige clutch, naturally). More recent outfits include a classic white tank with baggy, high-waisted khaki pants and a plaid blazer with extra-wide-leg jeans and a frayed hem.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's basics below. Birkins to try the shoe-purse rule sold separately.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop a Matching Moment Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Decision to Sell Their $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Might Not Have Anything To Do with an Impending Divorce
In fact, the move could actually help their marriage, not hurt it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
One Year After Fully Vacating Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are On the Hunt For a “Permanent” Home In the U.K., Royal Author Says
No, they’re not moving back—just looking for a safe and reliable place to stay when visiting.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Wearing Her Watch Choker Again, So Something's Up
It's Easter egg o'clock.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Re-Wears Her Grammys Watch Choker in a Potential Easter Egg Outfit
It's Easter egg o'clock.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Little Black Dress Perfectly Channels "Italian Girl Summer"
It's from a cult-favorite brand celebrities are obsessed with.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Taylor Swift Reportedly "Insisted" on One Colorful 'Eras Tour' Outfit Detail
The creative director behind the looks explains it all.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Blake Lively's Maximalist Floral Logo Suit Is the Opposite of Quiet Luxury
Maximalist logos are back, baby.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Cozies Up in a Larger-Than-Life Red Leather Jacket for Her Fenty Hair Launch
This red carpet look gives "taking up space" new meaning.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Ayo Edebiri Will Convince You the Bermuda Shorts Suit Trend Is Worth Trying
"Office sirens" can hang up their pencil skirts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes One-Ups the Little Black Dress in a Shimmery, See-Through Lace Set
Her see-through skirt set isn't like her usual style.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Away and La Ligne's Collaboration Will Make You the Best-Dressed Traveler at the Airport
It's filled with dreamy twists on transit staples.
By Julia Marzovilla Published