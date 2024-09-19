Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Rare, $80,000 Birkin Bag With Toe-Baring Naked Shoes and a Greige Sweater Set
CEO, but make it fashion.
In the Year of Our Lord 2024, the mark of a successful businesswoman is not in the expensive car she drives, the $55M house she lives in, or the rocks that she's got. It's in her closet. Today's most telling status symbol is the Birkin bag—specifically, Hermès's absurdly-priced croc and ostrich styles.
The luxury bag is calling card for the ultra-wealthy, acting as a sartorial representation of its owner's nine-figure bank account. Jennifer Lopez is one of those elite few people, toting the most extravagant suede Birkins and croc Birkins for even the most low-key occasions (like a trip to the gym). Why? Because she can.
On Sept. 18, the "On the Floor" singer went shopping in Beverly Hills looking like the ultimate boss. She wore crisp, pleated pants and a no-nonsense greige sweater to match (probably cashmere, if I were to guess).
Naturally, Lopez continued the neutral color story with a croc Birkin in a similar shade. The rare design is a favorite of the singer and is available via second-hand retailers for upwards of $80,000.
Though a Birkin requires little to elevate it, J.Lo still chose to accessorize the look with a few trendy additions. She wore dark aviators and several Gs worth of diamond cocktail rings.
For a final flourish, the pop star slipped, not into boardroom-ready pointed-toe pumps, but a pair of $199 lucite naked shoes. (Note: Kim Kardashian wore a platform version the very same day.) Her style of choice featured a stiletto heel and a toe-baring mule silhouette.
While this high-low combination might feel unexpected to a casual viewer, it's one of Jennifer Lopez's favorite formulas. Just weeks ago, on the eve of filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, she wore the same clear heels and Birkin with jeans and a white tee. Even with her Hermès bags and naked shoes, she's still Jenny from the block.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Amelia Gray Borrows Anne Hathaway's Red Versace Corset Dress
It's the sisterhood of the traveling mini.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince Andrew's Infamous 'Newsnight' Interview is Revisited in Amazon Prime's New Miniseries 'A Very Royal Scandal'
The streamer released all three episodes on Sept. 19.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kim Kardashian Is Back in Her Favorite Naked Shoes
The reality star paired them with a bandeau top and exposed Miu Miu briefs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Revives Her Naked Shoe Trend Obsession With Sky-High Pleaser Pumps and a Bandeau Bra
The reality star paired them with a bandeau top and exposed Miu Miu briefs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
What's Going On With the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
From the performers to the Angels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Oprah Wears $850 Chloé Sneakers and a Crossbody Bag for the Ultimate "Rich Auntie" Look
She paired Chloé sneakers with a chic crossbody bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready to Spill in Ripped Jeans and a Suede Birkin Bag
The singer met up with a friend in a laidback look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Revives Three of 2001's Most Polarizing Trends in Flared Pants, a Lace Poncho, and a Statement Necklace
Her way comes courtesy of the Chloé runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Demi Moore Puts a Subtle Twist on Method Dressing in a Buzzy Fall Color Trend
She can't stop wearing this spicy shade.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Rihanna's Fluffy Teddy Coat Proves Summer's Butter Yellow Trend Is 100 Percent Fall-Appropriate
With nails to match.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Trades Her $29,000 Birkin Bag for a Simple Suede Crossbody and White Maxi Dress
J.Lo doesn't dress more casually than this.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated