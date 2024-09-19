In the Year of Our Lord 2024, the mark of a successful businesswoman is not in the expensive car she drives, the $55M house she lives in, or the rocks that she's got. It's in her closet. Today's most telling status symbol is the Birkin bag—specifically, Hermès's absurdly-priced croc and ostrich styles.

The luxury bag is calling card for the ultra-wealthy, acting as a sartorial representation of its owner's nine-figure bank account. Jennifer Lopez is one of those elite few people, toting the most extravagant suede Birkins and croc Birkins for even the most low-key occasions (like a trip to the gym). Why? Because she can.

On Sept. 18, the "On the Floor" singer went shopping in Beverly Hills looking like the ultimate boss. She wore crisp, pleated pants and a no-nonsense greige sweater to match (probably cashmere, if I were to guess).

Naturally, Lopez continued the neutral color story with a croc Birkin in a similar shade. The rare design is a favorite of the singer and is available via second-hand retailers for upwards of $80,000.

Jennifer Lopez matches her Birkin bag to her cozy greige outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though a Birkin requires little to elevate it, J.Lo still chose to accessorize the look with a few trendy additions. She wore dark aviators and several Gs worth of diamond cocktail rings.

For a final flourish, the pop star slipped, not into boardroom-ready pointed-toe pumps, but a pair of $199 lucite naked shoes. (Note: Kim Kardashian wore a platform version the very same day.) Her style of choice featured a stiletto heel and a toe-baring mule silhouette.

While this high-low combination might feel unexpected to a casual viewer, it's one of Jennifer Lopez's favorite formulas. Just weeks ago, on the eve of filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, she wore the same clear heels and Birkin with jeans and a white tee. Even with her Hermès bags and naked shoes, she's still Jenny from the block.