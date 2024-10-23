It doesn't matter which fall 2024 denim trend is celebrities' favorite du jour: Whichever jeans Jennifer Lopez wears, she'll find a way to pair one of her Hermès Birkin bags with it.

Such was the case on Oct. 21, when J.Lo made one of her rarest Birkins, a Birkin 30 with contrasting leather valued at $39,500 on the luxury resale market, work with baggy jeans. Relaxed styles with extra-wide-legs have been a recent favorite of everyone from Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, but other stars will match the pairs' freak with a cropped T-shirt or a loose sweater. Not Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez hit a power lunch on Oct. 21 carrying one of her rarest Birkin bags, the Birkin 30 Chamois and Alezan Grizzly and Swift Gold Hardware. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Instead, the "On the Floor" singer showed this relaxed fall denim trend's potential as a business casual piece. She styled it with a houndstooth P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer (which is sold out) and a solid button-up shirt underneath. The jeans' silhouette looked like an extra-laid-back take on a work pant with help from her structured jacket and the glossy leather bag swinging from her arm. Really, it's a repeat of an outfit formula she tried over the summer with Gucci jeans and St. Agni blazers—but she made it even more fall-appropriate with a more academic print and a caramel-toned Birkin.

J.Lo's collection of Hermes bags could make even the most frequent client jealous. She carries them everywhere from upscale dinners to afternoons at the gym—and hers aren't standard-issue black leather, either. One of the most sought-after versions she totes is the ultra-rare Himalayan Birkin, valued at over half a million dollars on some resale platforms.

Lopez didn't let the bag get too serious, matching it with extra-oversize baggy jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's been several weeks since Jennifer Lopez has sent us back on rare Birkin watch. After hitting the TIFF red carpet in a mirrored revenge dress and taking divorce meetings in a crop top and jeans, the star went off the radar and took her bag collection with her. Now, she's back and dressing to take care of business. Her main objective, according to some reports: Secure her first Oscar for her role in Unstoppable.

Lopez has so far styled herself for the part with a mix of boardroom separates and high-end fall staples. Earlier this week, she stopped by another Los Angeles lunch in a modernized take on another corporate staple, the pussy bow blouse. Her version came with black cigarette pants, Dior ballet flats, and a clear-handle Chanel bag. The next day, she updated a pair of pleated jeans with luxe hiking boots by Brunello Cucinelli.

Jennifer Lopez hit another Los Angeles lunch this week in an all-black outfit, plus a rare Chanel bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It'll be months until Lopez's official "For Your Consideration" campaign starts in earnest—if she is, in fact, gunning for her first little gold Oscar statue. One thing's for sure based on today's lunchtime sighting: She already has an award-worthy Birkin collection.

