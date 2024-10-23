Jennifer Lopez Dresses Down One of Her Rarest Hermès Birkin Bags With a Relaxed Fall Denim Trend
It's her version of the businesswoman special.
It doesn't matter which fall 2024 denim trend is celebrities' favorite du jour: Whichever jeans Jennifer Lopez wears, she'll find a way to pair one of her Hermès Birkin bags with it.
Such was the case on Oct. 21, when J.Lo made one of her rarest Birkins, a Birkin 30 with contrasting leather valued at $39,500 on the luxury resale market, work with baggy jeans. Relaxed styles with extra-wide-legs have been a recent favorite of everyone from Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, but other stars will match the pairs' freak with a cropped T-shirt or a loose sweater. Not Jennifer Lopez.
Instead, the "On the Floor" singer showed this relaxed fall denim trend's potential as a business casual piece. She styled it with a houndstooth P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer (which is sold out) and a solid button-up shirt underneath. The jeans' silhouette looked like an extra-laid-back take on a work pant with help from her structured jacket and the glossy leather bag swinging from her arm. Really, it's a repeat of an outfit formula she tried over the summer with Gucci jeans and St. Agni blazers—but she made it even more fall-appropriate with a more academic print and a caramel-toned Birkin.
J.Lo's collection of Hermes bags could make even the most frequent client jealous. She carries them everywhere from upscale dinners to afternoons at the gym—and hers aren't standard-issue black leather, either. One of the most sought-after versions she totes is the ultra-rare Himalayan Birkin, valued at over half a million dollars on some resale platforms.
It's been several weeks since Jennifer Lopez has sent us back on rare Birkin watch. After hitting the TIFF red carpet in a mirrored revenge dress and taking divorce meetings in a crop top and jeans, the star went off the radar and took her bag collection with her. Now, she's back and dressing to take care of business. Her main objective, according to some reports: Secure her first Oscar for her role in Unstoppable.
Lopez has so far styled herself for the part with a mix of boardroom separates and high-end fall staples. Earlier this week, she stopped by another Los Angeles lunch in a modernized take on another corporate staple, the pussy bow blouse. Her version came with black cigarette pants, Dior ballet flats, and a clear-handle Chanel bag. The next day, she updated a pair of pleated jeans with luxe hiking boots by Brunello Cucinelli.
It'll be months until Lopez's official "For Your Consideration" campaign starts in earnest—if she is, in fact, gunning for her first little gold Oscar statue. One thing's for sure based on today's lunchtime sighting: She already has an award-worthy Birkin collection.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Martha Stewart Hands Out "A Little Cash" to Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween
She gives new meaning to "sharing the wealth."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
J.Crew Drops a Surprise Christopher John Rogers Collab
Fall staples have never been so colorful.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez' Disney Channel Brother Approves of Boyfriend Benny Blanco
David Henrie is a big fan.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
A Surprise J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Staples a Colorful Glow-Up
Fall staples have never been so colorful.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Slides Into Fall's Mary Janes Trend With an Insider-Beloved Designer
It's all in her color palette.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Praised by Celebrity Stylist for "Under-the-Radar" Fashion Moves
“Her appearance could change a business.”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Epitomize Mom and Dad Matching in Identical Puma Sneakers
The pair showed off their coordinating couple style on a trip to China.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Cozy Girl Fall in Pleated Jeans and $1,950 Hiking Boots
She had some help from Tumblr-era staples.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Signature Leather Jacket With $1,150 Schoolgirl Loafers for Justin Bieber's Surprise Performance
The look is quintessentially Hailey Bieber.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Second Pregnancy Style Era Is Off to a Must-Shop Start
She knows what she likes—and how to wear it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Lila Moss Goes Braless With a DIY Crop-Top and Baggy Jeans in True Off-Duty Model Fashion
The model picked up lunch with a friend in a slouchy, laid-back look.
By Hanna Lustig Published