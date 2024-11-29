Thanksgiving day and matching Thanksgiving outfits are pretty much a universal experience in the U.S. Most of us spend the Nov. 28 holiday loitering around someone else's kitchen, serving looks in last year's Zara. Apparently, this holds true for celebrities, as well.

Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of her family's 2024 celebrations on Instagram, and it looked remarkably like my own. As the J.Lo of her family—literally—the pop star was glamorous as ever. She had her hair pulled up into a simple pony (food safety first) and wore a festive floral sweater and jeans.

The light-weight knit was covered in cherry blossoms, which bloomed across her chest and arms. Its almost-see-through fabrication offered a stylish peek at her nude bra. Most relatable of all, the design is actually a Zara sweater from several seasons ago.

"I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you," Lopez wrote on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Though she undoubtedly nailed the day-of look, Lopez has been in the Thanksgiving mood all week long. The day before, she was spotted in Los Angeles dressed in her usual outfit equation: wide-leg pants, a simple white top, and a rare Birkin bag.

The "On the Floor" singer accessorized her version of classic basics with a plaid jacket (the unofficial print of the holiday). But it's her decidedly turkey-coded Birkin bag that stole the spotlight. The luxurious croc skin style—which fetches between $20,000 and $60,000 on some resale sites, depending on the condition—was the exact caramelized color of a well-cooked turkey. Lopez truly has a Birkin for every occasion in her closet.

Lopez carried a turkey-coded Birken bag on Thanksgiving Eve. (Image credit: Backgrid)

My own holiday wardrobe didn't involve turkey-inspired fashion—but maybe I'll follow J.Lo's lead next year.

Shop Turkey-Coded Handbags Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

