Jennifer Lopez is booked and busy, to say the least. She's fresh off the press run for her recently released film, Atlas, where she and styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn embraced regal and boho dressing on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Lopez's street-style fashion has mostly leaned on casual minimalism, with occasional bursts of color and, of course, her trusty collection of designer bags.
As of Tuesday, May 28, the multi-hyphenate is once again back in Los Angeles to prep for her This Is Me…Live tour. While on the West Coast yesterday, the singer took a break from rehearsals to attend a business lunch and put a very J.Lo twist on chic workwear.
Heading to her meal at the Maybourne Hotel, Lopez wore a dark gray, button-down shirt dress with short sleeves, a cinched waist, and a midi calf-hitting skirt. The brand behind the piece fit for a board meeting hasn't been revealed just yet.
She elevated the afternoon outfit—literally—with sky-high black suede pumps by Charlotte Olympia featuring a platform transparent heel. The towering shoes not only contrasted her sleek, power lunch dress, but its bold silhouette was also reminiscent of her persona "Jenny From the Block" or even her Hustlers character, exotic dancer Ramona Vega.
Lopez also wore an oversized pair of black DSquared2 frames on her face to keep a low profile (though her outfit says otherwise). She completed her look with a quintessential J.Lo accessory—a $20,000 black crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag. When Lopez brings out the Birkin, you know she means business.
The "On the Floor" singer is constantly refreshing her off-duty fashion. While her recent #OOTD speaks to the timelessness of all things workwear, she's also played around with muted color palettes. Take her jet-setting look while arriving in Mexico for the Atlas red carpet, where she opted for a white skirt set and Birkin bag, or the super slouchy sweats she paraded between tour practices and errands.
Just a day before, however, the 54-year-old added an explosion of vibrant hues to her closet. The musician temporarily ditched the neutrals for a multicolored tie-dye Gucci crop top styled with white pants while visiting a friend. In this rare instance, she also swapped out her Birkin bag for a Louis Vuitton purse.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
J.Lo is an undeniable fashion chameleon, but it doesn't seem like she'll be ditching an understated palette anytime soon. Whether it's baggy sweats or elevated office-friendly attire, the "All I Have" singer is locked into minimalism—perhaps in an attempt to adopt a more quiet luxury agenda. But remember: Lopez is never one to fully commit to hush-hush dressing, and ultimately, her larger-than-life accessories almost always turn up the loud luxury dial. Bottom line: She knows the importance of a good accessory.
Take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles outfit and stock up on similar shirt dresses, below.
Shop Work Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
The Most Iconic Moments in Golden Globes History
Known for its unpredictability and expansive guest list, the Globes is far from the wallflower of award season.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
There’s A Perfectly Good Reason Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear the Spencer Tiara on Their Respective Wedding Days
Their late mother-in-law, Lady Diana Spencer, famously—and beautifully—wore her family heirloom tiara when she married Prince Charles in 1981, and wore it again multiple times throughout her royal life.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Brutal Ending of Netflix’s Latest Hit K-Drama 'The 8 Show’ Might Just Set Up Season 2
We're breaking down everything we know about the future of the thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Puts Color Theory to Work in a Tie-Dye Gucci Top and Matching Bag
The singer brightened up her usual sweatsuits with Gucci tie-dye.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid Gives Her Casual Date Night Style a Relaxed, Music Festival Makeover
The supermodel kept things comfortable for a weekend with Bradley Cooper.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Understated Black Loafers Are the Surprising Key to Her Maternity Style
The model and Rhode founder has worn them dozens of times.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Kaia Gerber Switches Up Her Travel Style With Two Major Accessories Trends
Her reliable Adidas Sambas are nowhere to be seen.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie's Errand-Running Outfit Is the Epitome of "Rich Mom" Style
The director and activist takes a much more elevated approach.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Ditches Y2K Fashion for the Ultimate Summer Dress
The pop star frolicked around the Amsterdam in a timeless summer silhouette.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Maternity Outfit Taps Into the Sheer Shirt Trend
The Rhode founder recently went sheer while on vacation in Tokyo.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Looks Like a Shakespearean Heroine for Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' Premiere
She made a surprise visit to her boyfriend's big premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated