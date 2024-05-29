Jennifer Lopez is booked and busy, to say the least. She's fresh off the press run for her recently released film, Atlas, where she and styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn embraced regal and boho dressing on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Lopez's street-style fashion has mostly leaned on casual minimalism, with occasional bursts of color and, of course, her trusty collection of designer bags.

As of Tuesday, May 28, the multi-hyphenate is once again back in Los Angeles to prep for her This Is Me…Live tour. While on the West Coast yesterday, the singer took a break from rehearsals to attend a business lunch and put a very J.Lo twist on chic workwear.

Heading to her meal at the Maybourne Hotel, Lopez wore a dark gray, button-down shirt dress with short sleeves, a cinched waist, and a midi calf-hitting skirt. The brand behind the piece fit for a board meeting hasn't been revealed just yet.

Jennifer Lopez headed to lunch in Los Angeles wearing a gray midi-length shirt dress with Charlotte Olympia heels, Dsquared sunglasses, and a black Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She elevated the afternoon outfit—literally—with sky-high black suede pumps by Charlotte Olympia featuring a platform transparent heel. The towering shoes not only contrasted her sleek, power lunch dress, but its bold silhouette was also reminiscent of her persona "Jenny From the Block" or even her Hustlers character, exotic dancer Ramona Vega.

Eleventy Belted Virgin Wool Blend Shirtdress $1,195 at Nordstrom

Lopez also wore an oversized pair of black DSquared2 frames on her face to keep a low profile (though her outfit says otherwise). She completed her look with a quintessential J.Lo accessory—a $20,000 black crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag. When Lopez brings out the Birkin, you know she means business.

Charlotte Olympia Dolly Pumps Visit Site

The "On the Floor" singer is constantly refreshing her off-duty fashion. While her recent #OOTD speaks to the timelessness of all things workwear, she's also played around with muted color palettes. Take her jet-setting look while arriving in Mexico for the Atlas red carpet, where she opted for a white skirt set and Birkin bag, or the super slouchy sweats she paraded between tour practices and errands.

When it comes to street-style, Jennifer Lopez has been a fan of casual neutrals lately. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a day before, however, the 54-year-old added an explosion of vibrant hues to her closet. The musician temporarily ditched the neutrals for a multicolored tie-dye Gucci crop top styled with white pants while visiting a friend. In this rare instance, she also swapped out her Birkin bag for a Louis Vuitton purse.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

J.Lo is an undeniable fashion chameleon, but it doesn't seem like she'll be ditching an understated palette anytime soon. Whether it's baggy sweats or elevated office-friendly attire, the "All I Have" singer is locked into minimalism—perhaps in an attempt to adopt a more quiet luxury agenda. But remember: Lopez is never one to fully commit to hush-hush dressing, and ultimately, her larger-than-life accessories almost always turn up the loud luxury dial. Bottom line: She knows the importance of a good accessory.

Take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles outfit and stock up on similar shirt dresses, below.

Shop Work Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Treasure & Bond Polo Rib Cotton Blend Sweater Dress $70 at Nordstrom

Brochu Walker Fia Belted Dress $348 at Revolve

Norma Kamali Super Oversized Boyfriend Mini Shirt Dress $395 at Neiman Marcus