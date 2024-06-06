Jennifer Lopez Tackles Summer Power Dressing in This Chic Alternative to a Suit

Just because Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour doesn't mean she's not busy. The singer stopped by her Los Angeles office earlier this week to handle business with an iPad clutched in her hand and a new summer outfit formula on display.

Lopez isn't taking meetings in a strapless suit like Hailey Bieber or mastering business-chic outfit changes like Katie Holmes. Instead, she's thinking more along the lines of Jennifer Lawrence's T-shirt and trouser combination—as well as self-referencing a look she wore last weekend. She entered her office building in an academic plaid blazer by P.A.R.O.S.H., paired with extra-wide-leg jeans with a frayed hem. A pair of corporate-chic nude pumps peeked out from beneath her denim.

Jennifer Lopez was photographed visiting her office in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 5, wearing a new-to-her outfit formula: a plaid blazer and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

There's no telling what Lopez had scheduled in her Google Calendar for a day at work, but it was obvious that her style agenda also made time for luxury. Matching the energy of her power ponytail and sky-high pumps, Lopez carried her rare white crocodile Hermès Birkin bag on one arm.

Lopez has repeated looks from time to time, pulling out her puddle jeans to visit apartments in New York City or restocking her Free People sweats for dance rehearsals. This is the first time Lopez has copy and pasted a cubicle-casual look from one day to the next. Just last weekend, the Atlas star paired another plaid blazer with similarly '70s wide-leg jeans and yet another rare Birkin. (That time, it came in a dark black crocodile leather.)

Jennifer Lopez wore the same formula over the weekend, but with a black crocodile Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez stepped out in her relatable (minus the Birkin) outfit after sending fans a heartfelt message in her newsletter, "On the J.Lo." “It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote, addressing negativity potentially related to her relationship with husband Ben Affleck.

All fans know for sure about Lopez right now is what she chooses to put out into the world. And in terms of her twist on summer work dressing, she's never looked better.

