Jennifer Lopez Tackles Summer Power Dressing in This Chic Alternative to a Suit

Just because Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour doesn't mean she's not busy. The singer stopped by her Los Angeles office earlier this week to handle business with an iPad clutched in her hand and a new summer outfit formula on display.
Lopez isn't taking meetings in a strapless suit like Hailey Bieber or mastering business-chic outfit changes like Katie Holmes. Instead, she's thinking more along the lines of Jennifer Lawrence's T-shirt and trouser combination—as well as self-referencing a look she wore last weekend. She entered her office building in an academic plaid blazer by P.A.R.O.S.H., paired with extra-wide-leg jeans with a frayed hem. A pair of corporate-chic nude pumps peeked out from beneath her denim.
There's no telling what Lopez had scheduled in her Google Calendar for a day at work, but it was obvious that her style agenda also made time for luxury. Matching the energy of her power ponytail and sky-high pumps, Lopez carried her rare white crocodile Hermès Birkin bag on one arm.
Lopez has repeated looks from time to time, pulling out her puddle jeans to visit apartments in New York City or restocking her Free People sweats for dance rehearsals. This is the first time Lopez has copy and pasted a cubicle-casual look from one day to the next. Just last weekend, the Atlas star paired another plaid blazer with similarly '70s wide-leg jeans and yet another rare Birkin. (That time, it came in a dark black crocodile leather.)
Lopez stepped out in her relatable (minus the Birkin) outfit after sending fans a heartfelt message in her newsletter, "On the J.Lo." “It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote, addressing negativity potentially related to her relationship with husband Ben Affleck.
All fans know for sure about Lopez right now is what she chooses to put out into the world. And in terms of her twist on summer work dressing, she's never looked better.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Summer Suit Alternative
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
