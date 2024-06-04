Fashion TikTok is currently in the throes of a major styling debate: What exactly constitutes an "appropriate" work outfit for summer at the office? Rhode founder Hailey Bieber weighed in on Instagram Stories with her twist on warm-weather power suiting: a strapless, white maternity top and coordinating trousers.
Bieber shared a glimpse inside Rhode HQ—and at her subversive maternity style—on Monday, June 3. The mogul and mom-to-be posted a mirror selfie in front of Rhode's elevators, where she color-coordinated with her brand's lowercase logo. Her outfit suggests blasting air conditioning and uptight corporate dress isn't too much of a concern. She styled her strapless, foldover top and loose pants (exact credits TBD) without a desk cardigan in sight. Over one arm, she also toted the most elegant work bag a woman could have—by Hermès—and flashed her Rhode lip gloss phone case.
A strapless suit set is just the latest way Bieber has upended maternity style conventions. Since announcing her pregnancy last month, she's attended concerts in maternity crop tops and vacationed in sheer shirts. The model has also used her outfits to support her friends' ventures, posing in a polo top by Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence over the weekend.
That said, Bieber appreciates a relaxed, comfortable outfit from time to time. After showing fans a look at her founder wardrobe, she changed into a black sweatsuit with a striped rugby sweater draped over her shoulders. Aside from her YSL bag, Bieber's casual outfit credits are also under wraps for now.
To be sure, not every summer work outfit formula can incorporate a strapless top. (Blame the corporate dress code.) But if you're working in a more relaxed environment, Bieber's outfit is the blueprint for CEO-worthy suiting with a summer twist. Shop suit sets and jumpsuits inspired by her below.
Shop Strapless Suits Inspired by Hailey Bieber's
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
