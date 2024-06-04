Fashion TikTok is currently in the throes of a major styling debate: What exactly constitutes an "appropriate" work outfit for summer at the office? Rhode founder Hailey Bieber weighed in on Instagram Stories with her twist on warm-weather power suiting: a strapless, white maternity top and coordinating trousers.

Bieber shared a glimpse inside Rhode HQ—and at her subversive maternity style—on Monday, June 3. The mogul and mom-to-be posted a mirror selfie in front of Rhode's elevators, where she color-coordinated with her brand's lowercase logo. Her outfit suggests blasting air conditioning and uptight corporate dress isn't too much of a concern. She styled her strapless, foldover top and loose pants (exact credits TBD) without a desk cardigan in sight. Over one arm, she also toted the most elegant work bag a woman could have—by Hermès—and flashed her Rhode lip gloss phone case.

Hailey Bieber shared a peek at her maternity work style on Monday, June 3, where she wore a strapless suit to the Rhode office. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

ALC Renee Strapless Stretch Linen Top $395 at ALC

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Ballet Flat $400 at Nordstrom

A strapless suit set is just the latest way Bieber has upended maternity style conventions. Since announcing her pregnancy last month, she's attended concerts in maternity crop tops and vacationed in sheer shirts. The model has also used her outfits to support her friends' ventures, posing in a polo top by Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence over the weekend.

That said, Bieber appreciates a relaxed, comfortable outfit from time to time. After showing fans a look at her founder wardrobe, she changed into a black sweatsuit with a striped rugby sweater draped over her shoulders. Aside from her YSL bag, Bieber's casual outfit credits are also under wraps for now.

Moments later, Bieber shared a completely different maternity outfit: one with coordinating black sweats and a striped rugby sweater. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

SKIMS Cotton Blend Fleece Joggers $68 at Nordstrom

To be sure, not every summer work outfit formula can incorporate a strapless top. (Blame the corporate dress code.) But if you're working in a more relaxed environment, Bieber's outfit is the blueprint for CEO-worthy suiting with a summer twist. Shop suit sets and jumpsuits inspired by her below.

Shop Strapless Suits Inspired by Hailey Bieber's

GRLFRND Linen Strapless Tunic Top $195 at Revolve

Karen Millen Petite Compact Stretch Tailored Button Bodice Jumpsuit $273.60 at Karen Millen

Asos Edition Premium Tailored Super Wide Leg Pants $109 at ASOS

Asos Edition Premium Corset Longline Bandeau Top $89.99 at ASOS