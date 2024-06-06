A funny fashion coincidence is unfolding in real time: Hours after Zendaya revealed her favorite trendy sneakers came from working on Challengers, Jennifer Lawrence borrowed the "I Told Ya" T-shirt from Zendaya's on-and-offscreen tenniscore wardrobe.

Zendaya's Challengers costumes, designed by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, included a $330 recreation of an "I Told Ya" T-shirt worn by John F. Kennedy Jr. in the 1990s. Shortly after the film was released, the shirt went up for sale at Loewe—and it appears that Lawrence snagged one for herself. Lawrence styled up the cheeky graphic T-shirt for a walk around Manhattan on Thursday, June 6, tucking the gray top into a pair of La Ligne black trousers coordinating with the shirt's bold-font message.

Jennifer Lawrence walked around Manhattan wearing Loewe's "I Told Ya" graphic T-shirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Relaxed Fit T-Shirt in Cotton Visit Site

Lawrence dialed up the T-shirt and slacks' appeal with megawatt pieces from her favorite designer labels. Over her shoulder, she carried a Dior saddle bag—perhaps a souvenir from her visit to the label's Resort 2025 front row in a leopard print coat earlier this week. On her feet, she stepped into a pair of The Row's sporty, two-strap sandals. Together, her accessories total to just over $5,000. (Something tells me Tashi Duncan, who spends her time onscreen in Chanel flats and heaps of Augustinus Bader body cream, would approve.)

Lawrence tapped two of her longtime favorite luxury brands—Dior and The Row—to styled up her graphic T-shirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dior Saddle Bag With Strap $4,400 at Dior

Lawrence's shirt isn't just one very expensive graphic tee with a growing fanbase—it's a piece with meaning. Onscreen, the "I Told Ya" T-shirt is a symbol of the ever-evolving dynamics between characters Tashi (played by Zendaya), Patrick (played by Josh O'Connor) and Art (played by Mike Faist). When someone slips into the shirt that is initially worn by O'Connor's Patrick, it signifies a shift in the trio's power struggle.

Speaking about the design toWWD, Anderson explained that JFK Jr. was an important reference for Challengers's visual identity. "When JFK Jr. was younger, in the ‘80s and ‘90s, there was kind of an effortlessness to his wardrobe — like he could wear anything, and sex appeal would always be there," Anderson said. That same energy runs through the wardrobes of all three characters in the film.

Zendaya wears Loewe's "I Told Ya" T-shirt at pivotal scenes in Challengers. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Once the T-shirt made it onto the big screen, it became a viral phenomenon. Zendaya and O'Connor both wore the piece during their Challengers press tour. Knock-offs have proliferated at online stores, but only Loewe's comes with the wardrobe designer's seal of approval.

Zendaya styled the shirt in a similar way earlier this spring, with black slacks and Lawrence-approved mesh flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Was Jennifer Lawrence trying to send a message with her shirt—other than the text itself? It's too hard to say without input from the star or her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi. At the very least, it's a hat-tip to the way Zendaya wore the shirt weeks earlier. The actress originally styled the "I Told Ya" top with loose trousers and mesh flats, two pieces on repeat in Lawrence's designer-heavy wardrobe.