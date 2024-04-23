For the past few weeks, Jennifer Lopez has favored all things blue. From head-to-toe navy to sporting all different shades in one go, the musician has gone out on all fronts when it comes to the colorway—perhaps, foreshadowing the palette of her This Is Me…Now tour in June. But right when J.Lo was getting into the groove of the moody hue, she did monochrome dressing the unexpected way. For the pop star, that was swapping out blue for pristine white.
While leaving her home in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 23, the 54-year-old was photographed heading to her town car in all white. Her look for the morning featured a chunky cream-colored sweater, adorned with flared-out long sleeves and a slouchy turtleneck.
J.Lo embraced high-low styling once again, pairing her luxe knit with baggy light gray sweatpants. She kept the relaxed vibe toward the bottom of her outfit, finishing the core of her look with white-and-green Staud x Keds sneakers.
Now, her accessory game is where things get interesting (as always). For her outing, she coordinated with a pair of large sterling silver hoop earrings, oversized white sunglasses, and—the best part of just about every J.Lo outfit—her rare Himalayan Hermès Birkin Bag, which is posted on resale sites for a whopping $500,000 (depending on where you source it).
For glam, she wore barely any makeup, only pink-tinted lip balm, and slicked her brunette hair back into a high knotted bun.
There's an ongoing theme happening when it comes to Lopez and her Birkin bags. Over the years, the "All I Have" singer has used every opportunity, both on and off screen, to display her ever-growing affinity for the timeless Hermès staple. She's specifically taken her croc-embossed Himalayan gem across the world, including Tokyo, while celebrating her kids' 16th birthdays and even at the gym. (With a six-figure handbag in possession, you'd see me take it everywhere with me, too.)
The 54-year-old has also been a fan of coordinating her Birkin bags with her outfits (as one should). Most recently, she styled her vast collection of hard-to-cop purses while on a monochrome spree this weekend.
While running errands, she styled a dark blue Birkin with an all-navy outfit, which featured a long trench coat, matching sweater and yoga pants, and white K-Swiss sneakers. On other occasions, she's not afraid to take fashion risks, styling her Birkins the full-on loud luxury route with fur coats or pairing it with sweats.
These days, Jennifer Lopez hasn't taken much of an extended break from her sweats and Birkin outfit combo, and it doesn’t seem like she'll stop anytime soon. Until her U.S. tour commences in late June, we can expect to see more of the unlikely mix from the pop star.
While not everyone can get their hands on her exact Birkin bag (that is, unless you have half a million dollars stashed away somewhere), she's consistently nailed how to turn a monochrome, high-low look into an unforgettable fashion moment.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
