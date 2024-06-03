Actors, models, and fashion insiders all have some version of the blazer-and-jeans outfit formula hanging in their closets. So does Jennifer Lopez—but her version of the classic pairing isn't complete without a rare Hermès Birkin bag.

On Sunday, June 2, Lopez spent the day out and about with her child, Emme, in her take on the forever-favorite combination. Her clothing had a 1970s, Daisy Jones and the Six slant: Lopez's blazer came in an oversize, academic plaid, while her on-trend flare denim kicked out into an extra-wide hem. Underneath, she layered what looks like a simple, black crewneck T-shirt.

Don't ask about her footwear for the outing: Her denim completely covered up her shoes. (Exact credits for Lopez's blazer and jeans are still MIA at press time as well.)

Jennifer Lopez spent Sunday, June 2, in Los Angeles wearing an oversize blazer, flare jeans, and one very rare Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's vintage lean continued with oversize, tinted sunglasses by Bausch & Lomb and long, straight hair parted down the middle. The centerpiece of her outfit was completely timeless: her mini crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, a special style the Atlas star doesn't save simply for special occasions.

Jennifer Lopez has spent her past few outings expanding her It-bag repertoire, with hidden gems from Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Chanel worked into her outfits from floral dresses to tie-dye tops and parachute pants. But no designer has a hold on Lopez's accessories collection quite like Hermès. Lopez has several Birkin bags that she frequently color-coordinates with her outfits—whether she's wearing monochromatic white sweatpants or a travel-ready Alaïa skirt set. Most, like the crocodile bag she carried on Sunday, also fetch between $20,000 and $500,000 on the resale market.

A closer look at Lopez's outfit, featuring a checked blazer and a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a tumultuous couple of weeks for the star. Rumors are swirling about the state of Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck—sources say they do not want to get divorced—and she abruptly canceled her This Is Me...Live tour on Friday, May 31. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez said in a statement.

Whatever is going on in Lopez's personal life, her casual outing shows she's as committed to her personal style as ever. Even when she's going low-key, she finds a way to add a loud luxury twist.

