Jessica Alba Breaks Out Her Best Corset Top and Reformation Party Jeans for Eva Longoria's Yacht Birthday
She put spring denim trends to the test.
Jessica Alba's hot divorcée era has only just begun, following her February divorce filing after 16 years of marriage to Cash Warren. The newly-single star is already having plenty of fun with her wardrobe.
In a Mar. 16 Instagram post, the Fantastic Four muse shared photos from longtime friend and fellow actor Eva Longoria's 50th birthday party in Miami. In snapshots from the shindig, which was held on a yacht, the mother of three could seen dancing like a born-again party girl in pieces pulled from all your favorite affordable brands. Take, for instance, her embellished wide-leg jeans: a slouchy high-rise trouser trimmed from top to bottom with silver studs. The exact pair she's wearing—a Reformation style dubbed the Cary—only costs $218, but taps into all the spring 2025 denim trends designers have been sending down the runway lately.
Acne Studios, Chanel, and Chloé are holding firm on high waistlines this season. Stella McCartney, Aläia, and Bottega Veneta, meanwhile, remain bullish on baggy jeans. In addition to those spring style cues, Alba's studded bottoms underscore the dance-floor denim trend seen at Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Christion Dior, where metallic crystals, fringe, chains, and studs adorned pockets and pant legs for winter 2025.
Nearly every guest wore either white or black to Longoria's boat bash in keeping with Miami's unspoken maritime party dress code. Alba paired her party-ready jeans with a strappy white satin corset top that looked like a dead ringer for Aritzia's sweetheart bustier—an under-$200 wardrobe essential whether you regularly visit coastal Florida or not.
Stylist Dani Michelle—whom Alba shares with It girls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber—matched The Honest Company mogul's blinged-out denim to a smattering of shiny mixed metal accessories. The 43-year-old slipped on a gold pendant necklace along with a cascading pair of sculptural silver teardrop earrings, a platinum watch, a gold cuff bracelet, and a chainlink bracelet that combined rose-gold and chrome disc accents.
Per protocol, the Honest Beauty founder went barefoot on the boat. She did, however, contrast her black pedicure with a white French manicure—the only nail art request that seems to matter these days. Ariana Grande led the nostalgic design's revival on theWicked press tour, but celebrities like Adele, Kate Hudson, and Patina Miller have since joined the fray.
Last month, Alba marked this new chapter of her life with a cursive divorce tattoothat reads, "Life is transformation is life." What better way to celebrate her new lease on life than with a sexy wardrobe refresh and a long night of dancing aboard a yacht with Gloria Estefan and Becky G? Good for her.
