Adele Taps Into the French Manicure Renaissance for Date Night with Rich Paul

Last year, Adele warned us that once her residencies in Las Vegas and Munich wrapped, fans wouldn't be seeing or hearing from her for "an incredibly long time." She's mostly kept that promise in the months following her final show in November. But on Feb. 10, the singer made an exception to sit court-side with her sports agent fiancé Rich Paul at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

Naturally, the Grammy winner showed up in full WAG glam to watch Paul's top client—Lakers legend LeBron James—snag another victory this season. Her strawberry blonde balayage-highlighted hair was blown out with a deep side part. Her makeup emphasized her blue eyes with winged black eyeliner and warm peachy nude eyeshadow. Her brows were brushed up for a laminated effect and her lips were carefully over-lined beneath a shiny layer of gloss. But the detail that truly makes this look is her long, Carmela Soprano-coded French manicure.

Adele wears a French manicure to sit court-side at a Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Adele got the memo: the most popular manicure of the early 2000s is back and trending. Here, the mother of one seems to be rocking a classic Frenchie with white tips and a bubble bath pink base—much like nostalgic French manicures Ariana Grande has been sporting throughout her Glinda-ified Wicked press tour.

Elsewhere, celebrities like Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria are taking the beloved nail art staple to new heights. In January, Palmer swapped out the standard white smile line for a black and green chrome finish at a Brooklyn Nets game. Last summer, Longoria innovated by adding a thin line of silver metallic polish underneath the white half-moon of her French manicure.

Adele pairs winged eyeliner and a strawberry blonde blowout with almond-shaped French tip nails. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The key difference between French nails then and now is shape. Whereas Y2K French manicures were almost always short and square, today's take on the trend favors longer almond-shaped tips like those seen on Adele. But if you're looking for something even fresher, look no further than the nail crown manicure trend—a design that truly blends the best of both eras.

