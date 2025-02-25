I'm Copying Kate Hudson's Anti-Spring French Manicure ASAP

Kate Hudson has been on a hot streak of fashion looks recently. The actor is set to make a big return to the screen in Mindy Kaling's new sports comedy series for Netflix and every one of her looks for the Running Point press tour is giving main character energy. There was the gold Roberto Cavalli gown and massive pink diamond necklace she wore to the series premiere, for example. However, I want to draw your attention to her equally stunning French manicure look.

On February 25, Hudson stopped by Good Morning America with her signature blonde waves and a sweep of waterline eyeliner while in a satiny trench coat and knee-high boots, but it wasn't her outfit that caught my attention. As she was flashing some sparkling diamonds on her fingers, my eyes were immediately drawn to her long, almond-shaped French manicure. Instead of the traditional white tip shade or even a spring-forward nail color, the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days star went for the opposite—a deep burgundy hue.

Kate Hudson arrived to the 'Good Morning America' set in a spring-forward trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star's maroon-tipped French manicure, however, was notably off-season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but I've personally always thought of dark red as a winter nail shade—it's moody, sophisticated, and classic, but it doesn't necessarily say "warm." However, Hudson, being the style hero she is, decided to use the shade to usher in spring and I have to admit I'm on board with the off-season manicure.

While Hudson went for a non-standard color, she clearly got the message: French manicures, aka a reigning beauty look of the 2000s, are back as a top nail trend for 2025. She's just the latest big name in a long list of trend adopters. Ariana Grande recently stayed true to theme with her bubble bath pink and white nails throughout the Wicked press tour. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria put their own take on the look with cool chrome finishes.

If celebs like Hudson have shown us anything, it's that there's no right way to do a French manicure in 2025. So if you've added her mani to your "nail inspo" folder—or want to put your own spin on the trend—shop our must-have at-home manicure products, below.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 155 Rouge Noir $33 at Chanel The ideal moody anti-spring shade.

Olive and June Perfect French Gel Mani System $94 at Olive and June Achieve the perfect gel manicure at home for a fraction of the price.

Kiss Salon X-Tend Led Soft Gel System Press-On Nails Starter Kit $26 at Ulta There's no easier way to achieve long, dramatic nails than with press-ons.

Essie Ballet French Manicure Set $18 at Ulta If classic shades are more your vibe, you can't go wrong with this soft pink and white set.

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in Malaga Wine $12 at Ulta

Nails.Inc French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set $16 at Revolve This handy kit has everything you need to give yourself a flawless French mani at home.