Jessica Chastain isn't leaving the lingerie trend behind in 2023.



While walking the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet on Saturday, Feb. 24, the Memory actress stunned in an elegant, lingerie-inspired black gown featuring a cinched waist and delicate lace details.



Chastain paired the floor-length custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a simple-but-elegant diamond necklace and minimal makeup. The Good Nurse actress wore her iconic red hair down, sleekly tucked behind her ears, accentuating the gown's embroidered with black rhinestones and cascading pleats.



The SAG awards are once again host-less this year, so Chastain will join fellow actors Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, and others on stage to hand out and present awards to the winning nominees.

Jessica Chastain attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain is no stranger to big fashion moments while walking the red carpet. While attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Chastain stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a series of crystal-coated pieces of fabric laid over the top of a mesh bodice and sheer skirt.



In the same year, while attending the Met Gala in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Chastain wore a show-stopping all-black gown and platinum blonde hair.

In a recent interview with Elle, the Oscar-winner discussed how much fashion plays a part in her life.

“I get very emotionally attached to things like clothes,” Chastain told the publication at the time. “But I’ve figured out a process that really helps. It’s a little bit about fashion and a little bit about life.”

Jessica Chastain attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, during the 2024 Emmy Awards, Chastain walked the red carpet in a neon grown, sequin Gucci gown. The custom dress featured a plunging neckline and 1970s old Hollywood-inspired jewelry.

When it comes to breathtaking award season red carpet moments, Chastain understands the assignment. Always.