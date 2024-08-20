Kaia Gerber Cracked the Rich-Looking Outfit Code With Easy Fall Basics

Kaia Gerber is a master of minimalist style that feels rich in more ways than one. Her outfits aren't just rich in the sense that she mixes varied textures and trends—they're also rich in the sense that they look expensive. Of course, in many cases, they are expensive. But what's great about Gerber's rich-looking style is that it's also surprisingly easy to replicate.

Last night, the model wore an ideal, luxe outfit formula for those almost-chilly fall evenings, photographed leaving dinner in New York City with boyfriend Austin Butler and new friend FKA Twigs.

Kaia Gerber's fall outfit recipe looks, simply put, expensive. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber layered a black, high-neck mini dress under a classic camel brown trench coat, paired with shiny black and knee-high heeled boots. She carried a subtle, quiet luxury purse tucked under her shoulder. Gerber's glam mirrored the bold, yet simple ensemble, opting for glowy "lit from within" make-up and pulling her hair back in what seemed to be an invisible claw clip.

The look is a subtle shift from her typical street style, slightly more dressed up and bundled up for transitional weather. But it follows her same, year-round guidelines: layers, legs, and neutral colors. Even over the summer, Gerber was ahead of the fall 2024 trends, braving sweaty calves to incorporate knee-high boots into her wardrobe.

Kaia Gerber's summer style is a slightly dressed down version of her classic formula. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Knee-high boots and trench coats have long been core components of summer-to-fall fashion, and they aren't going anywhere this upcoming season. These items are timeless and on-trend without being trendy—and that's what makes them look "rich." By throwing the long jacket on over her short dress, Gerber adds another level of sophistication. Top it off with a pair of fall boots, and she's as good as 24-karat gold.

Brat summer is over, and it's officially rich girl autumn. Scroll down to shop rich-looking, Kaia Gerber-inspired fall basics.

