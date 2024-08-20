Kaia Gerber Cracked the Rich-Looking Outfit Code With Easy Fall Basics

The model stepped out in a timeless (and easy-to-copy) quiet luxury look.

kaia gerber embraces fall trends in knee-high boots and a trench coat
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

Kaia Gerber is a master of minimalist style that feels rich in more ways than one. Her outfits aren't just rich in the sense that she mixes varied textures and trends—they're also rich in the sense that they look expensive. Of course, in many cases, they are expensive. But what's great about Gerber's rich-looking style is that it's also surprisingly easy to replicate.

Last night, the model wore an ideal, luxe outfit formula for those almost-chilly fall evenings, photographed leaving dinner in New York City with boyfriend Austin Butler and new friend FKA Twigs.

kaia gerber wears a rich-looking fall outfit recipe

Kaia Gerber's fall outfit recipe looks, simply put, expensive.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber layered a black, high-neck mini dress under a classic camel brown trench coat, paired with shiny black and knee-high heeled boots. She carried a subtle, quiet luxury purse tucked under her shoulder. Gerber's glam mirrored the bold, yet simple ensemble, opting for glowy "lit from within" make-up and pulling her hair back in what seemed to be an invisible claw clip.

The look is a subtle shift from her typical street style, slightly more dressed up and bundled up for transitional weather. But it follows her same, year-round guidelines: layers, legs, and neutral colors. Even over the summer, Gerber was ahead of the fall 2024 trends, braving sweaty calves to incorporate knee-high boots into her wardrobe.

Actor Austin Butler celebrates his Birthday with girlfriend Kaia Gerber as they hold hands during a Romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Downtown area.

Kaia Gerber's summer style is a slightly dressed down version of her classic formula.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Knee-high boots and trench coats have long been core components of summer-to-fall fashion, and they aren't going anywhere this upcoming season. These items are timeless and on-trend without being trendy—and that's what makes them look "rich." By throwing the long jacket on over her short dress, Gerber adds another level of sophistication. Top it off with a pair of fall boots, and she's as good as 24-karat gold.

Brat summer is over, and it's officially rich girl autumn. Scroll down to shop rich-looking, Kaia Gerber-inspired fall basics.

Abrigo Ayisa
Abrigo Ayisa

The Cotton Long Trench Coat
The Cotton Long Trench Coat

Anne Boot in Black Leather
Anne Boot in Black Leather

Piper Knee-High Boots in Leather
Piper Knee-High Boots in Leather

Sangeti Knee High Boot
Sangeti Knee High Boot

Vegan Suede Trench Coat
Vegan Suede Trench Coat

Belted Trench Coat

Kaia Gerber
