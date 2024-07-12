Kaia Gerber Delivers a Timeless Summer Outfit Formula in a Dreamy LBD and Ballet Flats

The simplest looks work the hardest.

Kaia Gerber walks around downtown manhattan wearing a black Doen dress and black ballet flats
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
News

The next morning you wake up this July with no idea what to wear, look no further than Kaia Gerber's timeless summer outfit formula for inspiration.

Kaia Gerber spent Friday, July 12, walking around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood in the platonic ideal of a summer LBD and her all-time favorite ballet flats. Her black dress, Dôen's Quinn midi, features dreamy cap sleeves, a tiny tie detail at the neckline, and a comfortable ruched bodice. The flats, meanwhile, have a coordinating bow just below the toe box and the teeniest heel. They're from Repetto, a French brand Gerber turns to repeatedly for her everyday footwear.

Kaia Gerber walks in New York City wearing a black sundress and black ballet flats

Kaia Gerber walked around New York City's SoHo neighborhood in the definition of a chic summer outfit: a black Dôen dress and Repetto ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn Dress -- Black
Dôen Quinn Dress

Cendrillon Ballerinas
Repetto Cendrillon Ballerinas

Black shoes and a black dress aren't a styling combination requiring all that much effort. But as Gerber shows, they're the sort of simple pairing that just works with precisely chosen details. Her dress is classic black, but the romantic puff sleeves and ruched bodice add some visual interest. (Ditto to the slight heel on her ballet flats.) Were she wearing a cotton T-shirt dress, there might not have been the same effect. But this precise duo is part French girl headed to the pharmacy, part off-duty ballerina, all immediately worthy of smashing the "Order" button online.

Of course, a Kaia Gerber summer outfit doesn't end at an LBD and flats alone. She added in three recurring characters in her model-on-the-go uniform: oversize sunglasses, wire headphones, and a canvas tote. (As the proud founder of the Library Science book club—and a noted fan of styling her books like accessories—her bag might hail from a store like McNally Jackson.)

Kaia Gerber walks in New York City wearing a black sundress and black ballet flats

Gerber kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a delicate gold chain necklace and carrying a canvas tote bag. She shielded her eyes with oversize cat-eye frames.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Solitaire Lab-Grown Diamond Necklace | Vrai
Vrai Solitaire Lab-Grown Diamond Necklace | Vrai

Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

a canvas llbean tote in front of a plain backdrop
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote

A lot of fashion people will tell you black ballet flats like Gerber's are "classic" or "essential." Gerber has proven it with her string of back-to-back-to-back street style sightings this week. She's proven her Repetto ballet flats' versatility by pairing them with sweatpants one day and summer's white skirt trend the next.

As for her dress, Gerber is one of the California-based brand Dôen's many celebrity fans. Dôen dresses are photographed almost as often as the celebrities themselves; Elle Fanning, Lily Aldridge, and Jennifer Lopez are a few more of their most frequent customers.

kaia gerber walking in New York City wearing her Repetto ballet flats with sweatpants and a blue t-shirt

Gerber has styled the same black ballet flats with everything from white eyelet skirts and vintage T-shirts to the sweatpants and travel top seen here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Elle, Gerber reflected on the realization that onlookers track her everyday outfits, just like today's black dress and flats. "I remember the first time being like, 'Oh, people care what I’m wearing.' That wasn’t how I felt growing up," she said. But of course we're paying attention: Her simple-yet-effective outfit formulas are too good not to notice.

Shop Black Dresses Inspired by Kaia Gerber

The Somerset Maxi Dress
Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress

Barbara Dress
Ciao Lucia Barbara Dress

Clarice Lace-Trimmed Appliquéd Voile Midi Dress
Rixo Clarice Lace-Trimmed Appliquéd Voile Midi Dress

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation Balia Linen Dress

The Gauze Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Everlane The Gauze Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Ceres Gathered Cotton Midi Dress
Tove Ceres Gathered Cotton Midi Dress

Kaia Gerber
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

