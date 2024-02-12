On the heels of Donna Karan New York’s relaunch last week—complete with a Spring 2024 campaign featuring Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and six other models spanning several generations—the brand has announced its new global face: Kaia Gerber.

Gerber is the new global face of DKNY (Image credit: Donna Karan)

The brand was founded in 1984, 40 years ago this year (Image credit: Donna Karan)

Gerber represents “a new day at DKNY,” the brand said in a statement, adding that she is “infusing the Spring 2024 Campaign with a fresh energy that sets the stage for a new era of iconic American style with a New York edge” and is “bringing undeniably real sophistication to the campaign.”

Gerber joins her mother, Cindy Crawford, in modeling for the label (Image credit: Donna Karan)

Its Spring 2024 collection is a return to the brand's original ethos (Image credit: Donna Karan)

This collection also has new energy that makes it feel classic yet modern (Image credit: Donna Karan)

In its next iteration—which it describes as “a new era of accessible luxury”—DKNY is simultaneously bringing new energy yet also zooming in on the original ethos of the brand. To create the Spring 2024 collection, DKNY researched thousands of archival looks and vintage details, and the collection features new takes on signature items like lightweight blazers, cotton dress shirts, and sleeveless draped dresses, paying homage to Karan’s Seven Easy Pieces method of dressing.

“[Karan] introduced a new style of power dressing, which celebrated women and their bodies,” Crawford said. “That was her sweet spot, and it still is.”

The "In Women We Trust" campaign, shot by Annie Leibovitz (Image credit: Donna Karan)

Crawford is one of eight supermodels featured in the brand’s “In Women We Trust” campaign, alongside Evangelista, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam, and Liya Kebede, each of whom has had their own connection to DKNY over the years. The campaign was photographed by Annie Leibovitz. “Donna represents strength and sensuality,” Evangelista said in a statement. “You can be whoever you want to be.”

Gerber brings "undeniably real sophistication" to the campaign, DKNY says (Image credit: Donna Karan)

The announcement of Gerber as the global face of DKNY follows the brand's relaunch last week (Image credit: Donna Karan)

Gerber—who is Crawford’s daughter—was shot in a campaign by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Alastair McKimm, and creative directed by Trey Laird. “Kaia best represents the all-American style which classic DKNY was known for, but with a new energy and spirit,” Laird said.