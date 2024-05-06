There are signs that Kaia Gerber is (allegedly) gearing up for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The giveaway is that she's currently staying at the Upper East Side's five-star Carlyle Hotel—one of celebrities' getting-ready hubs—ahead of the event. Amid possible preparations for fashion's biggest night, the model opted to go full-on comfy for the day, and she did so in this year's latest sneaker trends.
On the eve of the Met Gala (Sunday, May 5), Gerber headed inside the Carlyle Hotel dressed in head-to-toe black. With New York City's rainy forecasts, she wore a black halfway button-up shirt, bundling up with a long wool trench coat from The Row and straight dark-wash jeans. The look was far more understated than anything she and stylist Danielle Goldberg could pull for a night on the Met steps.
For accessories, the Bottoms actress wore chunky Oliver Peoples x Khaite oval-shaped sunglasses and carried a sleek black mini Celine bag in hand. She completed her look with a pair of black-and-white leather Nike sneakers. Though the exact style hasn't been released just yet, Gerber's shoes for the day resemble the brand's classic Cortez kicks.
Gerber has long been an avid sneaker fan—and she typically sets shoe trends instead of following them. In the past, she's boasted coveted styles from the Adidas Sambas to the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. It seems that Gerber is using Met Gala prep as the perfect time to debut her latest sneaker find. Given her trust in a new pair of shoes on a very important day, it appears the low-rise silhouette blends both comfort and understated style.
Her recent appearance follows a weekend of sightings. On Saturday, May 4, Gerber wore a chic, sheer ensemble while out for the night in Murray Hill.
For the evening, Gerber wore a black mesh top, which revealed her black bralette underneath. She layered on a black trench coat from The Row and styled the daring top with matching black trousers. She also carried the same Celine mini Classique Triomphe purse, finished off with strappy black sandals.
With the highly-anticipated 2024 Met Gala and its elaborate "Garden of Time" theme just hours away, there's much to expect from the star-studded guest list—most likely including Kaia Gerber. While we wait for fashion's Super Bowl to commence later this evening, shop similar pieces to Kaia Gerber's ultra-comfy outfit—and similar Nike sneakers—ahead.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
