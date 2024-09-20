Oprah Rallies for Kamala Harris in a Pumpkin Spice Power Suit

She was dressing for a united front with the Democratic Party's nominee.

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey onstage at the &#039;Unite for America&#039; rally
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oprah didn't just rally alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 19. She matched the styling of the Democratic nominee's campaign trail outfits.

At the "Unite for America" virtual rally hosted in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Oprah Winfrey took the stage in a pumpkin spice power suit. The shade felt warm, accessible, and very fall—like Oprah was welcoming viewers into her living room instead of a studio viewed by thousands across the country. The tie-neck blouse, single-breasted blazer, and single-pleat trousers, however, all echoed the tailoring of Harris's presidential suiting.

Kamala Harris and Oprah onstage at the Unite America Rally

Kamala Harris was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey at the Sept. 19 "Unite for America" rally.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since taking over the Democratic ticket this summer, Kamala Harris has attended rallies, galas, and her first presidential debate in a range of power suits (and for one event, a LaQuan Smith sequin gown). On Sept. 18, she chose a powder blue suit that was equal parts feminine and strong. For the Sept. 19 rally, Harris instead opted for a deep aubergine suit with a black blouse underneath.

Oprah and Kamala Harris hug at a rally

Oprah wore a dusty orange suit, while Vice President Harris chose a deep, eggplant purple.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact credits for both Oprah and Harris's suiting haven't yet been made available. Still, it's clear that the duo was presenting a united front with their styling choices. Oprah's pumpkin spice suit referenced the pillars of Kamala Harris's campaign wardrobe—blazers, blouses, and no-nonsense footwear—showing her support for the candidate with her clothing and her presence at the event. It's significant: Winfrey is a registered independent and does not often publicly back candidates in major US elections. She did, however, endorse Harris at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Over the broadcast—which was reportedly viewed by at least 200,000 people, per Reuters—Oprah asked Harris about her views on immigration and gun violence. She also observed that a "veil dropped" in Harris's persona after entering the race and accepting her nomination for president. Audience members and celebrity guests including Meryl Streep and Chris Rock also had a chance to question Vice President Harris's record and plans for office should she win.

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey onstage at the Unite America Rally in fall suiting

The pair discussed the Harris-Walz campaign platform alongside virtual celebrity guests including Chris Rock, Meryl Streep, and Ben Stiller.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night's rally is Oprah's first big political engagement since the DNC. She's been otherwise preoccupied with fashion month, taking a turn as LaPointe's Spring 2025 campaign star in early September. An Oprah endorsement is coveted in more ways than one.

