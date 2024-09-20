Oprah Rallies for Kamala Harris in a Pumpkin Spice Power Suit
She was dressing for a united front with the Democratic Party's nominee.
Oprah didn't just rally alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 19. She matched the styling of the Democratic nominee's campaign trail outfits.
At the "Unite for America" virtual rally hosted in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Oprah Winfrey took the stage in a pumpkin spice power suit. The shade felt warm, accessible, and very fall—like Oprah was welcoming viewers into her living room instead of a studio viewed by thousands across the country. The tie-neck blouse, single-breasted blazer, and single-pleat trousers, however, all echoed the tailoring of Harris's presidential suiting.
Since taking over the Democratic ticket this summer, Kamala Harris has attended rallies, galas, and her first presidential debate in a range of power suits (and for one event, a LaQuan Smith sequin gown). On Sept. 18, she chose a powder blue suit that was equal parts feminine and strong. For the Sept. 19 rally, Harris instead opted for a deep aubergine suit with a black blouse underneath.
Exact credits for both Oprah and Harris's suiting haven't yet been made available. Still, it's clear that the duo was presenting a united front with their styling choices. Oprah's pumpkin spice suit referenced the pillars of Kamala Harris's campaign wardrobe—blazers, blouses, and no-nonsense footwear—showing her support for the candidate with her clothing and her presence at the event. It's significant: Winfrey is a registered independent and does not often publicly back candidates in major US elections. She did, however, endorse Harris at the Democratic National Convention this summer.
Over the broadcast—which was reportedly viewed by at least 200,000 people, per Reuters—Oprah asked Harris about her views on immigration and gun violence. She also observed that a "veil dropped" in Harris's persona after entering the race and accepting her nomination for president. Audience members and celebrity guests including Meryl Streep and Chris Rock also had a chance to question Vice President Harris's record and plans for office should she win.
Last night's rally is Oprah's first big political engagement since the DNC. She's been otherwise preoccupied with fashion month, taking a turn as LaPointe's Spring 2025 campaign star in early September. An Oprah endorsement is coveted in more ways than one.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
