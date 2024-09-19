Kamala Harris and Her Powder Blue Suit Have a Pointed Message to Share
The presidential candidate knows how to campaign in style.
Kamala Harris loves a powder blue suit. So much, in fact, that it may very well become the defining color of her 2024 presidential campaign. It's a serene hue the vice president has worn at least twice before, beginning with the Michael Kors pastel blue suit she wore on her Vogue February 2021 digital cover. And then, of course, there was the baby blue pantsuit she wore to an Atlanta, Georgia rally in July, where she was accompanied on stage by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.
Now, it seems Harris has added yet another powder blue suit to her growing collection. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Democratic nominee debuted the new ensemble during a campaign trail appearance at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.
Harris and her new stylist, Leslie Fremar, usually position her suits more casually on the campaign trail by layering them over T-shirts and sometimes even pairing them with her beloved Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers—a shoe that has become synonymous with her personal brand. To give remarks on immigration reform and border security at the conference, however, Harris dressed formally in a sky blue single-breasted blue suit jacket, matching trousers, and an icy blue lavallière-neck blouse, also known as a pussy bow blouse or an ascot blouse.
Never one to leave the house without a dash of fine jewelry, the former attorney accessorized her azure suiting with nude patent pumps, gold bangle bracelets, a ring set with a purple stone, pearl stud earrings, and a gold American flag brooch pinned to her lapel. Strangely, more than any other aspect of her appearance, Harris's jewelry has become a recurring point of contention for the public on the campaign trail. Chalk it up to sexism, I suppose!
In any case, it's evident Harris is thinking carefully about how she presents herself to voters. Obviously, wearing blue is a way for Harris to represent the Democratic party on the road. And according to color theory, blue can symbolize honesty, commitment, serenity, and freedom. But the choice of powder blue feels particularly pointed and meaningful for a female candidate making a historic run for the country's most powerful political position. To me, the message is clear: Harris isn't running from the overtly feminine. She's embracing it every chance she gets.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
