Kamala Harris and Her Powder Blue Suit Have a Pointed Message to Share

Kamala Harris loves a powder blue suit. So much, in fact, that it may very well become the defining color of her 2024 presidential campaign. It's a serene hue the vice president has worn at least twice before, beginning with the Michael Kors pastel blue suit she wore on her Vogue February 2021 digital cover. And then, of course, there was the baby blue pantsuit she wore to an Atlanta, Georgia rally in July, where she was accompanied on stage by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.

Now, it seems Harris has added yet another powder blue suit to her growing collection. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Democratic nominee debuted the new ensemble during a campaign trail appearance at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris chose another powder blue suit for an appearance on Sept. 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harris and her new stylist, Leslie Fremar, usually position her suits more casually on the campaign trail by layering them over T-shirts and sometimes even pairing them with her beloved Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers—a shoe that has become synonymous with her personal brand. To give remarks on immigration reform and border security at the conference, however, Harris dressed formally in a sky blue single-breasted blue suit jacket, matching trousers, and an icy blue lavallière-neck blouse, also known as a pussy bow blouse or an ascot blouse.

Harris's latest powder blue suit was more formal than recent pairings she's worn on the campaign trail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lafayette 148 New York Single-Breasted Pick Stitch Blazer $1,398 at Bergdorf Goodman

Lafayette 148 New York Barrow Finessecrepe Pants $598 at Bergdorf Goodman

Elie Tahari Chiffon Sleeve Silk Satin Tie Shirt $368 at Elie Tahari

Never one to leave the house without a dash of fine jewelry, the former attorney accessorized her azure suiting with nude patent pumps, gold bangle bracelets, a ring set with a purple stone, pearl stud earrings, and a gold American flag brooch pinned to her lapel. Strangely, more than any other aspect of her appearance, Harris's jewelry has become a recurring point of contention for the public on the campaign trail. Chalk it up to sexism, I suppose!

Harris also wore touches of fine jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argent Single Button Blazer in Seasonless Wool $395 at Argent

Argent Jones Trouser in Seasonless Wool $295 at Argent

In any case, it's evident Harris is thinking carefully about how she presents herself to voters. Obviously, wearing blue is a way for Harris to represent the Democratic party on the road. And according to color theory, blue can symbolize honesty, commitment, serenity, and freedom. But the choice of powder blue feels particularly pointed and meaningful for a female candidate making a historic run for the country's most powerful political position. To me, the message is clear: Harris isn't running from the overtly feminine. She's embracing it every chance she gets.