Karlie Kloss was locked and loaded in a two-piece set by Carolina Herrera at the designer's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show. Part of creative director West Gordon’s fall 2024 collection, the head-to-toe plaid ensemble includes a bustier with black contrast boning and billowing trouser pants. Kloss added a pair of black oval sunglasses to the look along with a touch of shine courtesy of her gold hoop earrings and dainty gold chain necklace.

Kloss rarely walks the runway anymore, but her long relationship with Wes Gordon means the Carolina Herrera presentation is always a must-see for the model. She did, however, break her dry spell in 2022, when she made a rare return to the catwalk for the brand’s Spring Summer ’23 collection. She's also been the face of Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl perfume since 2016.

Karlie Kloss in a plaid Carolina Herrera jumpsuit from the fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching sets have been trending consistently since 2022 with no sign of stopping anytime soon. Two-piece looks have the unique ability to make you look instantly and effortlessly pulled together, no matter the circumstances. All you have to do is add a smattering of accessories, and there you have it: a polished look that can truly take you from the office to the bar. What more could a girl—or even a supermodel like Kloss—want?

New York Fashion Week isn't the only reason Kloss is visiting the city. Earlier in the week, she attended the wedding of British model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios partner Lee Foster, where, coincidentally, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were also on the guest list. Of course, it's unclear whether the former friends crossed paths at the event, but I can say with certainty that Kloss looked stunning at the celebration in a silky wine-colored off-the-shoulder dress.