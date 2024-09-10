Karlie Kloss Gives the Matching Set Trend Her Plaid Stamp of Approval
The model looked effortlessly polished in her two-piece look at the Carolina Herrera runway show.
Karlie Kloss was locked and loaded in a two-piece set by Carolina Herrera at the designer's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show. Part of creative director West Gordon’s fall 2024 collection, the head-to-toe plaid ensemble includes a bustier with black contrast boning and billowing trouser pants. Kloss added a pair of black oval sunglasses to the look along with a touch of shine courtesy of her gold hoop earrings and dainty gold chain necklace.
Kloss rarely walks the runway anymore, but her long relationship with Wes Gordon means the Carolina Herrera presentation is always a must-see for the model. She did, however, break her dry spell in 2022, when she made a rare return to the catwalk for the brand’s Spring Summer ’23 collection. She's also been the face of Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl perfume since 2016.
Matching sets have been trending consistently since 2022 with no sign of stopping anytime soon. Two-piece looks have the unique ability to make you look instantly and effortlessly pulled together, no matter the circumstances. All you have to do is add a smattering of accessories, and there you have it: a polished look that can truly take you from the office to the bar. What more could a girl—or even a supermodel like Kloss—want?
New York Fashion Week isn't the only reason Kloss is visiting the city. Earlier in the week, she attended the wedding of British model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios partner Lee Foster, where, coincidentally, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were also on the guest list. Of course, it's unclear whether the former friends crossed paths at the event, but I can say with certainty that Kloss looked stunning at the celebration in a silky wine-colored off-the-shoulder dress.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Why Kate Middleton's Video About Finishing Chemotherapy Is Proof That She and Prince William "Make Their Own Rules"
The personal video says a lot about the couple's approach to protocol, according to a royal expert.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Florence Pugh Accessorizes Her Sheer Dress With More Lingerie
She's just being transparent.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Mannequin Nails Aren't Just for J.Lo
Skin-colored polish is just one of the biggest fall manicure trends.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Selena Gomez's Toronto International Film Festival Red Carpet Gown Subverts the Rosette Trend
She tried gothic glam for the 'Emilia Pérez' premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nina Dobrev's Carolina Herrera Matching Set Is More Than Chic—It's a Sign of Her Style Reset
The actress is emerging from a "cocoon" after a serious surgery.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs a $2,950 Celine Bag With a Classic 2000s Shoe Style
She paired it with some library-chic essentials.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears $8,820-Worth of Iconic Gucci Pieces for New York City Double Date Night
The pop star hit the town in a '60s-esque mini dress from the Italian fashion house.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Selena Gomez's Billionaire Style Era Begins With Two Little Black Dresses and $18,000 Earrings
Featuring a little black dress and $18,000 earrings.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
This New York Fashion Week, Athletes Are Scoring All the Front Row Style Points
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Meghan Markle's Navy Blue Jumpsuit Is Business Casual Perfection
The Duchess of Sussex has a knack for elevating affordable pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Styles Her All-White US Open Outfit With Rich-Looking Accessories
It's giving millionaire.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published