Katie Holmes Remixes Fall's Divisive Barrel-Leg Denim Trend With a Surprising New Color
She simply cannot stop wearing it.
One thing about Katie Holmes: she knows what she likes. The actor has a singular outfit formula—and a few treasured basics—that she sticks to at all costs. When Holmes leaves the house, you can safely bet she's wearing one, if not all of the following items: a button-up shirt (partially-buttoned, of course), comfy Khaite flats, and her favorite denim trend of the week.
She wears the combo everywhere imaginable, from movie screenings to leisurely strolls through Brooklyn (one of which I personally witnessed just last week). This morning was just another instance.
On Sept. 13, Holmes was pictured while out running errands in New York City. A shining example of her trademark style, the Dawson's Creek alum donned a poplin button-down with blue stripes, which she layered over baggy barrel jeans.
The exaggerated pants style, features a rounded, almost bow-legged silhouette that has been been dividing the internet for months. Are they ugly? Are they chic? No one seems to have yet found a definitive answer—save for Katie Holmes.
The style is shaping up to be her favorite fall trend, as she's been photographed in the style on multiple occasions. Though barrel jeans are typically worn in a light or medium wash, she has been favoring a faded black wash, as of late.
Just last month, Holmes wore a look-alike pair to a screening of her movie Pieces of April. This pair featured a more saturated coloring, but with that same bubble-like appearance. She and stylist Brie Welch paired this iteration with a silken blouse and kitten heel mules for a dressier take on the casual-cool pants style.
Sorry to break it to the haters, but it doesn't look like this kooky trend is going away any time soon. And if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Shop similar barrel leg denim ahead.
Shop the Barrel-Leg Denim Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
