Katie Holmes Simply Cannot Stop Wearing This Comfy Outfit Formula

As the old adage goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” If you ask Katie Holmes about this familiar saying, she’d likely tell you her sense of style follows the phrase quite literally. After all, there’s nothing Holmes loves more than an oversized shirt teamed with loose-fit pants and charming ballet flats. In fact, she rarely leaves the house without this streamlined uniform.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Holmes was photographed on a casual stroll through Manhattan, wearing jeans embellished with intricate topstitching, sleek black ballet flats, and a graffiti print sweater. The bold knit was a departure from her typical top collection, which is filled with plain button-down shirts and classic T-shirts.

The Dawson's Creek alum enhanced her look with a slouchy caramel-colored leather bag and oversized burgundy sunglasses by accessories label Vada.

Holmes’ easygoing ensemble marks just one of many looks that fall in line with her uncomplicated outfit formula. Just last week, the actress was photographed in an all-black outfit consisting of a roomy blouse and loose-fitting tailored trousers. Her shoe of choice? A pair of burgundy leather ballet flats, which she tactfully matched with her shades (the same exact pair from Veda).

A couple days before, Holmes was seen wearing a linen button-up shirt with a pair of high-waisted jeans and—yep, you guessed it—her trusty black ballet flats.

One thing is very clear: Holmes never sacrifices comfort. And yet, the star always manages to appear unequivocally fashionable.

