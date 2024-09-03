Katie Holmes's New Favorite Denim Trend Is More Polarizing Than Skinny Jeans

And she can't stop wearing them.

Katie Holmes, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Women&#039;s Lunch to celebrate the &quot;Through Her Lens&quot; Program at Odeon on June 09, 2023 in New York City
Even the most seasoned Fashion Person can sometimes be hesitant to try the internet's wildest new trend, perhaps dipping in a tentative toe as a test run. Katie Holmes, however, dives in head-first, packing her closet full of said trend as soon as it makes headlines.

The latest example of this is her newfound affinity for barrel-leg jeans. A cousin to the equally-polarizing balloon jean, these pants have an exaggerated, rounded shape that almost feels cartoonish. In other words, they're extremely difficult to pull off. Holmes, however, does it regularly. In fact, she's styled the barrel-leg jeans trend several different ways in recent weeks—the latest of which came just today.

The Dawson's Creek star has become the patron saint of causal dressing, stepping out of the house daily wearing looks that anyone can replicate. It was that easygoing style that she exhibited on September 3, when she styled a pair of faded barrel jeans with a playful pink button-up.

katie holmes wears a red button-up shirt and barrel jeans with velvet mary jane flats while out in nyc

Katie Holmes is seen in NYC wearing medium-wash barrel jeans and velvet ballet flats.

The Curvy Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Irmo Wash
Madewell The Curvy Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Now, button-down tops are Holmes' bread and butter—she's got every style imaginable, from chambray to gauzy black to leopard. This iteration, however, featured a faded red colorway, a ruffled trim, and a Peter pan collar for a cutesy, vintage-inspired look.

Western Shirt in Barfield Striped Cotton Voile
J.Crew Western Shirt in Barfield Striped Cotton Voile

Throughout the rest of her outfit, Holmes kept the signature staples coming. She merchandised the relaxed pairing with her favorite Khaite tote bag—last seen with her buckled Miu Miu ballet flats—and a pair of $150 ViBi Venezia flats in navy velvet. Like her denim of choice, Mary Janes are becoming an everyday occurrence for Holmes. Last week, she wore another strappy pair. That variation featured dual buckles and a punky patent leather finish—a surprising choice for the laid-back dresser.

ViBi Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
ViBi Venezia Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Khaite Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote

One thing can be said of Katie Holmes: the woman knows what she likes. Get won over by the barrel-leg jean trend with pairs similar to hers ahead.

We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans
We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans

Shon Barrel Jeans
Nili Lotan Shon Barrel Jeans

Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans
Frame Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans

Miro Distressed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Miro Distressed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans

