Katie Holmes's New Favorite Denim Trend Is More Polarizing Than Skinny Jeans
And she can't stop wearing them.
Even the most seasoned Fashion Person can sometimes be hesitant to try the internet's wildest new trend, perhaps dipping in a tentative toe as a test run. Katie Holmes, however, dives in head-first, packing her closet full of said trend as soon as it makes headlines.
The latest example of this is her newfound affinity for barrel-leg jeans. A cousin to the equally-polarizing balloon jean, these pants have an exaggerated, rounded shape that almost feels cartoonish. In other words, they're extremely difficult to pull off. Holmes, however, does it regularly. In fact, she's styled the barrel-leg jeans trend several different ways in recent weeks—the latest of which came just today.
The Dawson's Creek star has become the patron saint of causal dressing, stepping out of the house daily wearing looks that anyone can replicate. It was that easygoing style that she exhibited on September 3, when she styled a pair of faded barrel jeans with a playful pink button-up.
Now, button-down tops are Holmes' bread and butter—she's got every style imaginable, from chambray to gauzy black to leopard. This iteration, however, featured a faded red colorway, a ruffled trim, and a Peter pan collar for a cutesy, vintage-inspired look.
Throughout the rest of her outfit, Holmes kept the signature staples coming. She merchandised the relaxed pairing with her favorite Khaite tote bag—last seen with her buckled Miu Miu ballet flats—and a pair of $150 ViBi Venezia flats in navy velvet. Like her denim of choice, Mary Janes are becoming an everyday occurrence for Holmes. Last week, she wore another strappy pair. That variation featured dual buckles and a punky patent leather finish—a surprising choice for the laid-back dresser.
One thing can be said of Katie Holmes: the woman knows what she likes. Get won over by the barrel-leg jean trend with pairs similar to hers ahead.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
