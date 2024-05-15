Katie Holmes just took a brief intermission away from the casual and instead opted for high glamour to spend an evening at the ballet.
On Tuesday, May 14, Holmes made her way to New York's Cirpiani on 42nd Street for the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala, putting her best gown forward—and bringing her parents, Martin and Kathleen, along with her. For her rare red carpet appearance, she wore a stunning, beaded black dress by Emilio Pucci. Her look featured a long skirt and a multi-colored, abstract neckline.
Holmes completed her #OOTN, styled by Brie Welch, with pointed black pumps from Manolo Blahnik and a black velvet mini clutch. The actress also wore dangling gold earrings by Gutam Jewelry and matching rings from Prounis Jewelry.
Holmes's glam for the evening, done by makeup artist Genevieve Herr and hair stylist DJ Quintero, included dewy makeup, metallic eyeshadow, and a pink lip. She also wore her brunette hair tied back in a relaxed ponytail.
Holmes was pictured at the ABT Spring Gala sitting alongside her mother and father at a table. Her mother, Kathleen, wore a blue floral-embellished button-down dress while her father, Martin, opted for a classic black tuxedo and a black bow tie.
The 45-year-old was one of many A-listers at the event, which highlighted a curated selection of dancers who will be part of ABT's upcoming 2024 Spring season. Holmes's attendance is connected to her regular sightings at the ballet, as her 18-year-old daughter, Suri, is an avid performer.
Last night's appearance followed her first official red carpet appearance of 2024 in March when she attended the Roundabout Theatre Company's Gala in New York City. While she hasn't made many formal appearances this year, she's stuck to wearing a little black dress. That time, she styled the sleeveless black maxi dress with rosette-studded Chanel heels and a black jacket on top.
It seems Holmes is gearing up for more red-carpet appearances in the near future, but for now, she's already building a catalog full of memorable street-style looks from the past few months alone to fuel us for the entire year. In the meantime, shop Katie Holmes's LBD, below.
Shop Black Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes's
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
