Katie Holmes Anoints Her Holy Grail Transitional Weather Outfit: a Reformation Coat and Adidas Sneakers
She's worn this formula at least three times in two weeks.
Katie Holmes is a tough critic when it comes to winter coats. She has several favorites in her closet already, and she doesn't have any qualms about auditioning worthy contenders for her weekly rotation. But let's be honest—very few stick around and make the cut.
That said, the Dawson's Creek alum seems to have found a new mainstay in Reformation's $428 Lucas Coat: a brown herringbone number with notched lapels and welt pockets at the waist. She's worn it at least three times over the last two weeks as winter transitions into spring, and I can certainly see why. Some women love peacoats, puffer jackets are always practical, and duffel coats are trending at the moment. But Holmes's preferred coat type has always been long, double-breasted, and menswear-inspired. Needless to say, this surprisingly affordable addition to her collection fits the bill.
For an afternoon stroll on Mar. 18, the Broadway star layered her wool-blend stunner with paint-spattered gray sweatpants, a blue stripped button-down, black Carolina Herrera sunglasses, and white Adidas TRX Vintage sneakers with blue stripes running down the side. (Sadly, the shoe is sold-out in the color she's wearing here. That said, you can still snag the emerald green version.)
With a pink smoothie in hand, Holmes styled the coat with the same bucket bag she previously paired it with on Mar. 5: a chocolate brown Toteme tote that capitalizes on the belt buckle trend. On that occasion, she chose to pop the chestnut-colored jacket's black contrast collar to replace the need for a scarf. She also underpinned her chic tweed outerwear with light wash wide-leg denim trousers and elastic black leather ballet flats.
Then on a walk with daughter Suri Cruise, the 46-year-old reprised her Toteme tote and Reformation coat combo with the crucial addition of burnt orange pants and brown suede Peter Pan boots.
Evidently, Holmes has found a new holy grail in her woolen Reformation gem. At the rate her hyper-fixation is moving, I wouldn't be surprised if she holds onto it forever. After all, she's been returning to the same Frankie Shop duster for years now.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
