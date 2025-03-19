Katie Holmes is a tough critic when it comes to winter coats. She has several favorites in her closet already, and she doesn't have any qualms about auditioning worthy contenders for her weekly rotation. But let's be honest—very few stick around and make the cut.

That said, the Dawson's Creek alum seems to have found a new mainstay in Reformation's $428 Lucas Coat: a brown herringbone number with notched lapels and welt pockets at the waist. She's worn it at least three times over the last two weeks as winter transitions into spring, and I can certainly see why. Some women love peacoats, puffer jackets are always practical, and duffel coats are trending at the moment. But Holmes's preferred coat type has always been long, double-breasted, and menswear-inspired. Needless to say, this surprisingly affordable addition to her collection fits the bill.

For an afternoon stroll on Mar. 18, the Broadway star layered her wool-blend stunner with paint-spattered gray sweatpants, a blue stripped button-down, black Carolina Herrera sunglasses, and white Adidas TRX Vintage sneakers with blue stripes running down the side. (Sadly, the shoe is sold-out in the color she's wearing here. That said, you can still snag the emerald green version.)

Katie Holmes styles her brown Reformation coat with gray sweatpants and Adidas sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

adidas Originals Off-White Sl 72 Og Sneakers $100 at SSENSE

With a pink smoothie in hand, Holmes styled the coat with the same bucket bag she previously paired it with on Mar. 5: a chocolate brown Toteme tote that capitalizes on the belt buckle trend. On that occasion, she chose to pop the chestnut-colored jacket's black contrast collar to replace the need for a scarf. She also underpinned her chic tweed outerwear with light wash wide-leg denim trousers and elastic black leather ballet flats.

Then on a walk with daughter Suri Cruise, the 46-year-old reprised her Toteme tote and Reformation coat combo with the crucial addition of burnt orange pants and brown suede Peter Pan boots.

Katie Holmes layers her Reformation Lucas coat with wide-leg jeans and black leather ballet flats. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Evidently, Holmes has found a new holy grail in her woolen Reformation gem. At the rate her hyper-fixation is moving, I wouldn't be surprised if she holds onto it forever. After all, she's been returning to the same Frankie Shop duster for years now.

