Katie Holmes Dazzled—Literally—in a Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress

A true queen.

US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022.
(Image credit: Photo by Andrea Renault / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Katie Holmes never misses.

Appearing at the recent Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City, the actress/style icon looked like some sort of 1920s fairytale princess in a crystal-embellished sheer midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai (opens in new tab). The shift featured a sleeveless design and simple rounded neck, with a fringe effect around the calves.

Holmes paired this gorgeous number with beige heeled strappy sandals, a sparkly clutch, a diamond tennis bracelet and equally dazzling drop earrings.

The phrase "looks like a million bucks" was basically invented for her.

Actress Katie Holmes is seen arriving to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 7, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall / Getty)

Katie Holmes attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty)

At one point, the First Daughter star was also pictured going up some stairs looking like an old Hollywood starlet, and I'm fairly speechless about the whole thing, TBH.

Actress Katie Holmes is seen arriving to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 7, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall / Getty)

As her date, Holmes brought none other than her dress' designer and CFDA member, Jonathan Simkhai himself.

Jonathan Simkhai and Katie Holmes attend the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty)

Holmes wasn't the only incredibly stylish VIP at the CFDA Awards. Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in a tight strapless PVC gown, with her bleached blonde hair slicked back.

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Volleyball player, and daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant wore a hooded coral pink long-sleeved gown.

Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Keke Palmer wore one of the best outfits I've ever seen: a matching off the shoulder floral gown and floral knee-high boots.

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Julia Fox wore a very on-brand cut-out black gown that basically looked like she was wearing a (very fashion-forward) underwear set.

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

(Image credit: Photo by Sean Zanni / Getty)

So, yeah, the people watching opportunities were off the charts on the night.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸