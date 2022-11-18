Katie Holmes Dazzled—Literally—in a Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress

Katie Holmes never misses.

Appearing at the recent Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City, the actress/style icon looked like some sort of 1920s fairytale princess in a crystal-embellished sheer midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai (opens in new tab). The shift featured a sleeveless design and simple rounded neck, with a fringe effect around the calves.

Holmes paired this gorgeous number with beige heeled strappy sandals, a sparkly clutch, a diamond tennis bracelet and equally dazzling drop earrings.

The phrase "looks like a million bucks" was basically invented for her.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty)

At one point, the First Daughter star was also pictured going up some stairs looking like an old Hollywood starlet, and I'm fairly speechless about the whole thing, TBH.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall / Getty)

As her date, Holmes brought none other than her dress' designer and CFDA member, Jonathan Simkhai himself.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty)

Holmes wasn't the only incredibly stylish VIP at the CFDA Awards. Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in a tight strapless PVC gown, with her bleached blonde hair slicked back.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Volleyball player, and daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant wore a hooded coral pink long-sleeved gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Keke Palmer wore one of the best outfits I've ever seen: a matching off the shoulder floral gown and floral knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Julia Fox wore a very on-brand cut-out black gown that basically looked like she was wearing a (very fashion-forward) underwear set.

(Image credit: Photo by Sean Zanni / Getty)

So, yeah, the people watching opportunities were off the charts on the night.