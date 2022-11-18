Katie Holmes Dazzled—Literally—in a Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress

Katie Holmes never misses.
Appearing at the recent Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City, the actress/style icon looked like some sort of 1920s fairytale princess in a crystal-embellished sheer midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai (opens in new tab). The shift featured a sleeveless design and simple rounded neck, with a fringe effect around the calves.
Holmes paired this gorgeous number with beige heeled strappy sandals, a sparkly clutch, a diamond tennis bracelet and equally dazzling drop earrings.
The phrase "looks like a million bucks" was basically invented for her.
At one point, the First Daughter star was also pictured going up some stairs looking like an old Hollywood starlet, and I'm fairly speechless about the whole thing, TBH.
As her date, Holmes brought none other than her dress' designer and CFDA member, Jonathan Simkhai himself.
Holmes wasn't the only incredibly stylish VIP at the CFDA Awards. Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in a tight strapless PVC gown, with her bleached blonde hair slicked back.
Volleyball player, and daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant wore a hooded coral pink long-sleeved gown.
Keke Palmer wore one of the best outfits I've ever seen: a matching off the shoulder floral gown and floral knee-high boots.
Julia Fox wore a very on-brand cut-out black gown that basically looked like she was wearing a (very fashion-forward) underwear set.
So, yeah, the people watching opportunities were off the charts on the night.
