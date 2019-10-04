image
Today's Top Stories
1
These Are the Most Flattering Work Pants Ever
image
2
The Sneakers We're Buying This Year
image
3
This Is How Congress Does Paid Leave
image
4
Is Tulip the New Beauty Wonder Ingredient?
image
5
The $123k Couple With Nearly a Million in Savings

Katie Holmes Has a Gorgeous "New York Moment" in a Slip Dress and Blazer

image
By Katherine J Igoe
JR: Chronicles Opening At The Brooklyn Museum
Gonzalo MarroquinGetty Images
    • She just stepped out in two perfect fall looks that are giving us major envy.

        Katie Holmes is out and about in her home of New York, casually giving us all fashion envy in fall outfits that say "I've just stepped out and am perfectly prepared for the weather," as opposed to my fall outfits that say "I wasn't prepared, at all, and now I'm cold."

        Holmes captioned her latest photo "New York moment 💕" and tagged designer Gabriela Hearst (looks like she has the Demi bag in white), stylist Julia von Boehm, hairstylist DJ Quintero, and makeup artist Gregg Brockington. It doesn't look like she IDed the slip dress, but it hangs perfectly underneath a simple neutral blazer to give herself some structure, and warmth in the cooler temps, while still feeling effortlessly chic. Slip dresses: The perfect transitional garment!

        Not pictured, but also tagged: Rothy's, which must have been the shoes she's wearing (yay eco-fashion—not the first time Holmes has dipped into that trend!). Rothy's are terrific, and I'm a huge fan, so well done.

        Earlier in the week, she attended the JR: Chronicles Opening At the Brooklyn Museum, in what might be my ideal transitional outfit—seriously, if I could look like this anytime I leave the house in the fall, I'd be delighted. She wore a tan leather trench, white tee, cropped raw denim, tan striped bag, and white sneakers, another fall fashion staple.

        It looks like her hair is shorter than about a week ago, when she attended and spoke at Global Citizen (those might have been extensions, not sure):

        But this shoulder-length cut is very Joey from Dawson's Creek, and I love it.

        Here are the posts:

        And this is a better look at her leather trench outfit:

        JR: Chronicles Opening At The Brooklyn Museum
        Gonzalo MarroquinGetty Images

        Gorgeous.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Katie Holmes Is Absolutely Feeling Herself at NYFW
        Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
        Katie Holmes' 'Wardrobe Malfunction' Is Stylish
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Fashion
        image Yes, You Need a Pair of Plaid Pants
        image Gwendoline Christie's Sheer Dress Is Stunning
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags Restocked
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2019
        Amal Looks Good in Every Color, Including Teal
        Paola Alberdi Shares Her Paris Fashion Week Diary
        Paola Alberdi Shares Her Louis Vuitton Diary
        image These Are the Most Flattering Work Pants Ever
        image
        Our Favorite Runway Looks From Paris Fashion Week
        image
        See Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Show
        image Worth It: Buffalo Plaid For Every Occasion
        image
        Every Outfit From Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Collection