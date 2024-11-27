Katie Holmes Has Officially Traded Her Favorite Designer Bag for This Minimalist $745 Tote

The breakup we never saw coming.

katie holmes wears a pink button-down shirt and white tee
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Breaking news: Katie Holmes and her favorite Khaite Tote Bag have officially called it quits, ending their long-term relationship earlier this month after nearly a year together. It's a breakup none of us saw coming.

Last week, Holmes was spotted out in NYC noticeably without her favorite $2,400 handbag. In its place, the star was carrying a cherry red top-handle bag that contrasted delightfully with her maroon 'fit. Only a couple days later, the Our Town star was seen toting a completely different purse—this one was a Manu Atelier tote made of creamy taupe leather.

Since then, Holmes and her new bag-of-the-moment have been pretty much inseparable. She wore it to her own Broadway play on Nov. 25 (flex) and, the following day, carried it once more—it's this outfit that we're here to talk about today.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the actor was spotted headed to yet another New York City performance of her play. She re-wore the same outfit from the night before, showing up in a black top coat and sweater, a baseball cap, and a pair of high-top Nike Air Force 1s. Naturally, she also accessorized with her new favorite beige bag—a Birkin-inspired piece with a posh belted detail.

katie holmes wears a tan bag and black coat

Katie Holmes is spotted carrying her new favorite bag in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The news comes as a devastating blow to all the girlies attempting a no-spend November, because her new bag of choice is inarguably worth the splurge. At $745, the spacious style offers a minimalist outer that will style effortlessly with almost anything. It's the sort of understated style you'd expect to see in Kendall Jenner's wardrobe (minus tags from The Row).

Le Cambon 35 Vanilla
Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Vanilla

If you happen to be in the market for a quality work bag without designer tags, Holmes's expansive collection is a great place to look for inspiration. In addition to the aforementioned styles, she also loves Madewell's $178 Essential Bucket Tote (currently on sale for $107) and the Everyday Soft Tote from Mansur Gavriel. These have the same low-key look as her new purse—and their prices might drop even lower by Black Friday.

