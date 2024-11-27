Katie Holmes Has Officially Traded Her Favorite Designer Bag for This Minimalist $745 Tote
The breakup we never saw coming.
Breaking news: Katie Holmes and her favorite Khaite Tote Bag have officially called it quits, ending their long-term relationship earlier this month after nearly a year together. It's a breakup none of us saw coming.
Last week, Holmes was spotted out in NYC noticeably without her favorite $2,400 handbag. In its place, the star was carrying a cherry red top-handle bag that contrasted delightfully with her maroon 'fit. Only a couple days later, the Our Town star was seen toting a completely different purse—this one was a Manu Atelier tote made of creamy taupe leather.
Since then, Holmes and her new bag-of-the-moment have been pretty much inseparable. She wore it to her own Broadway play on Nov. 25 (flex) and, the following day, carried it once more—it's this outfit that we're here to talk about today.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the actor was spotted headed to yet another New York City performance of her play. She re-wore the same outfit from the night before, showing up in a black top coat and sweater, a baseball cap, and a pair of high-top Nike Air Force 1s. Naturally, she also accessorized with her new favorite beige bag—a Birkin-inspired piece with a posh belted detail.
The news comes as a devastating blow to all the girlies attempting a no-spend November, because her new bag of choice is inarguably worth the splurge. At $745, the spacious style offers a minimalist outer that will style effortlessly with almost anything. It's the sort of understated style you'd expect to see in Kendall Jenner's wardrobe (minus tags from The Row).
If you happen to be in the market for a quality work bag without designer tags, Holmes's expansive collection is a great place to look for inspiration. In addition to the aforementioned styles, she also loves Madewell's $178 Essential Bucket Tote (currently on sale for $107) and the Everyday Soft Tote from Mansur Gavriel. These have the same low-key look as her new purse—and their prices might drop even lower by Black Friday.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Jennifer Aniston Shares an Inside Peek at Her "Friendsgiving" with a Special 'Friends' Co-star
Break out the Thanksgiving pants.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Only Bella Hadid Can Turn an Ulta Aisle Into a Runway
The supermodel posed on the store's tile floor in a boho-chic outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Easy Outfit Combo Is So Thanksgiving-Coded
Catch me wearing this at the dinner table.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Low-Rise Jeans and Eyelet Top Are Actually a Perfect Thanksgiving Outfit
Catch me wearing this at the dinner table.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
How Katie Holmes's Cherry Red Tote Bag Subtly Pays Homage to Princess Diana
The 'Dawson's Creek' star has found a new favorite tote from the royal's go-to brand.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Fall's Whimsical Charm Necklace Trend Look So Grown-Up
A much-needed adult take.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Rich-Looking Wool Coat With the Most Down-to-Earth Nike Sneakers
She's making the season's biggest outerwear trend her own.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite Madewell Tote Bag Is Majorly on Sale for Black Friday
Black Friday is your statement bag destination.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Katie Holmes Pioneers Pilgrim Chic in a Leather Skirt, Layered Vest, and Denim Slingback Heels
The star's latest look offers a fresh take on Thanksgiving outfit inspiration.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Revives the 2000s Butterfly Trend With a Throwback Suede Blazer
I'm having flashbacks.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Accessorizes Her Blue-on-Blue Outfit with a Beige Birkin Look-alike
Her colorful wardrobe basics came with a new signature bag.
By Hanna Lustig Published