Katie Holmes is a proud outfit repeater—it's inspirational, really. She mixes new trends into her rotation every season, but cares for her wardrobe in such a way that she's able to reprise her favorite pieces year after year. Case in point: the repeat fall 'fit she wore this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Holmes was photographed wearing a sweeping checked trench coat and a nougat brown pebbled leather tote bag—both of which come from celebrity-favorite quiet luxury brand Khaite. The ensemble was a beat-for-beat recreation of an outfit she wore in 2021, which also included a pair of black leggings.

Katie Holmes wears a plaid trench coat with a brown leather tote bag, recreating her own 2021 look. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

SKIMS High Waist Shaping Leggings $80 at Nordstrom

To keep her spicy fall color palette going, the Dawson's Creek star accessorized with a pair of brown leather Chloé harness combat boots from Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. True to herself, the actor left the house with a nude-pink naked manicure and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses.

Her nostalgic fall outfit left me wondering whether it's time to pull my own leggings out of storage, where they've been collecting dust since 2016. They may not be pants, as haters loved to repeatedly remind us throughout the 2010s, but in a post no-pants trend world, we no longer need them to be.

Shop Combat Boots Inspired By Katie Holmes

The Frye Company Olivia Harness Short Booties $228 at Frye

ASOS Chelsea Biker Boots in Brown With Buckles $84.99 at ASOS

