Katie Holmes Makes the Case for a Fall Legging Renaissance in Combat Boots and the Perfect Plaid Trench
Time to pull your leggings out of storage.
Katie Holmes is a proud outfit repeater—it's inspirational, really. She mixes new trends into her rotation every season, but cares for her wardrobe in such a way that she's able to reprise her favorite pieces year after year. Case in point: the repeat fall 'fit she wore this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, Holmes was photographed wearing a sweeping checked trench coat and a nougat brown pebbled leather tote bag—both of which come from celebrity-favorite quiet luxury brand Khaite. The ensemble was a beat-for-beat recreation of an outfit she wore in 2021, which also included a pair of black leggings.
To keep her spicy fall color palette going, the Dawson's Creek star accessorized with a pair of brown leather Chloé harness combat boots from Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. True to herself, the actor left the house with a nude-pink naked manicure and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses.
Her nostalgic fall outfit left me wondering whether it's time to pull my own leggings out of storage, where they've been collecting dust since 2016. They may not be pants, as haters loved to repeatedly remind us throughout the 2010s, but in a post no-pants trend world, we no longer need them to be.
Shop Combat Boots Inspired By Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
It's Time to Empower the Next Generation of Girls in STEM
We're ready to reshape the narrative.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
One of Oprah's Favorite Things Was a Gift From Meghan Markle
"This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Gigi Hadid Takes Fall’s Buzziest Designer Shoe Trend for a Spin in $1,170 Miu Miu Loafers
This season's biggest shoe has entered the chat.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Is the Poster Child for Fall’s Cow Print Trend, in a Fur Coat and Matching Fendi Baguette
The singer breathed new life into 2019's cow print craze with a stylish dinner date ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears Knit Short-Shorts With a Pair of $1,950 Saint Laurent Boots
The look feels so un-J.Lo.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Transforms Into Betty Davis for Halloween, Sparking Rumors of a Future Rock Album
The pop star may have used her Halloween costume to hint at her next project.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Takes on Latte Dressing to Support Kamala Harris In a Brown Bodycon Dress
The Puerto Rican singer became visible emotional during her guest speech at a Las Vegas rally for the Democratic presidential candidate.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Recreated Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammys Look for Halloween In a Dangerously Low-Cut Versace Gown
A nod to fashion history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Is a Bona Fide Sandy Liang Girl In $625 Ballet Flats and an Unreleased Gingham Skirt Set
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Endorses Kamala Harris With a Custom Election Sweater
This outfit has my vote.
By Halie LeSavage Published