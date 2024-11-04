Katie Holmes Makes the Case for a Fall Legging Renaissance in Combat Boots and the Perfect Plaid Trench

Time to pull your leggings out of storage.

Katie Holmes
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes is a proud outfit repeater—it's inspirational, really. She mixes new trends into her rotation every season, but cares for her wardrobe in such a way that she's able to reprise her favorite pieces year after year. Case in point: the repeat fall 'fit she wore this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Holmes was photographed wearing a sweeping checked trench coat and a nougat brown pebbled leather tote bag—both of which come from celebrity-favorite quiet luxury brand Khaite. The ensemble was a beat-for-beat recreation of an outfit she wore in 2021, which also included a pair of black leggings.

Katie Holmes wearing a check pattern trench coat with a brown leather tote bag, both from Khaite.

Katie Holmes wears a plaid trench coat with a brown leather tote bag, recreating her own 2021 look.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Khaite Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote

Single-Breasted Coat
Acne Studios Single-Breasted Coat

High Waist Shaping Leggings
SKIMS High Waist Shaping Leggings

To keep her spicy fall color palette going, the Dawson's Creek star accessorized with a pair of brown leather Chloé harness combat boots from Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. True to herself, the actor left the house with a nude-pink naked manicure and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses.

Her nostalgic fall outfit left me wondering whether it's time to pull my own leggings out of storage, where they've been collecting dust since 2016. They may not be pants, as haters loved to repeatedly remind us throughout the 2010s, but in a post no-pants trend world, we no longer need them to be.

Shop Combat Boots Inspired By Katie Holmes

Olivia Harness Short
The Frye Company Olivia Harness Short Booties

Asos Design Chelsea Biker Boots in Brown With Buckles
ASOS Chelsea Biker Boots in Brown With Buckles

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Boots
Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Boots

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸