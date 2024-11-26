While every type of coats on the market today has its virtues, none is more reliably stylish—or rich-looking—than the humble top coat. Its simplistic, no-fuss design makes the wool coat virtually timeless. Meanwhile, its strong shoulder gives the wearer cool, androgynous look that I, personally, very much vibe with.

They're a staple in every fashion editor's closet. (Mine's from H&M, in case you were wondering.) This season, celebrities, too, are wearing them in a big way. Elsa Hosk, for example, has a whole range of colors, from charcoal gray to rich espresso brown. Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson are both dedicated fans, generally favorite longline styles in all-black.

Katie Holmes boasts one of the most impressive coat collections in Hollywood so, naturally, the actor owns quite a few. She's got the classics covered—with designs in camel and butter yellow—but she also owns several statement coats, including a vibrant chartreuse version and an ankle-length brown checked style. But even with endless options in her closet, Holmes is still partial to classic black.

Katie Holmes wears a black topcoat and Nike Air Force 1s in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes has got several noir styles with varying cuts—one of which she wore earlier this week. The Dawson's Creek star was spotted in New York City on Nov. 25 dressed in the ultimate mix of go-with-everything basics. She wore indigo-wash blue jeans, a graphic baseball cap, and, of course, a double-breasted topcoat.

Acne Studios Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap $220 at Acne Studios

Wrangler Women's Worldwide Mid Rise Wide Leg Jean $99.99 at Wrangler

The timeless look was one Holmes channeled throughout her 'fit. When it came time to accessorize, she chose elevated favorites, like aviator sunglasses and a streetwear sneaker classic: Nike Air Force 1s. While Holmes has dozens of sneakers in her arsenal—from Ponys to New Balances—Nike's eternal It sneakers put her in league with fashion's biggest shoe collectors. Since their debut in the 1980s, they've risen as a favorite of everyone from supermodels (like Naomi Campell) to the sports stars who wore them first.

Holmes's choice handbag was a taupe-colored suede tote with a Birkin-look-alike belted detail. It touched on the wildly-buzzy suede bag trend that's fresh from the runways.

Thus far, Holmes's fall looks indicate that she's on a well-deserved break from her favorite $2,400 Khaite bag, given that she's been wearing everything but that style in recent weeks.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes $93.97 at Nike

The real star of her outfit, though, is that rich-looking wool coat. It's the only piece fans can really see as Holmes enters and exits the theater for her performances of Our Town—and clearly, it makes an understated impression. Consider this your sign to invest in a topcoat (or two or three) if you haven't already.